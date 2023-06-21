 Skip to main content
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover is more than $200 off

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ in laptop form, on a desk.

There’s no shortage of 2-in-1 laptop deals online, but few will match the popularity of Microsoft’s Surface Pro line of devices. If you want to get one for cheap and you don’t mind going for an older model, you should take advantage of Best Buy’s $230 discount for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover, which brings the bundle’s price down to $700 from $930. We’re not sure when the offer expires though, so it’s highly recommended that you purchase it now so that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover

The latest version of Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices is the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, but even with the nearly two-year gap, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ will still prove to be a dependable device for daily use. A mid-cycle upgrade of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ features improved components with the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. The device is powered by Windows 11 Home, as expected, with the operating system pre-installed in its 128GB SSD that will provide ample space for your apps and files.

The included Type Cover makes the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ fall under the category of detachable 2-in-1 laptops, which is described by our laptop buying guide as a device that’s essentially a tablet but with a removable keyboard that transforms it into an ultra-thin laptop. The Type Cover doubles as protection for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+’s 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen that features a 3:2 aspect ratio for more vertical screen real estate compared to traditional laptops. The device also offers up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge, with Fast Charging technology that will make sure that it’s rarely out of commission.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover will let you enjoy the benefits of buying from both laptop deals and tablet deals in one versatile device. If you hurry, you can get the bundle for just $700 from Best Buy, for $230 in savings on its original price of $930. The bargain may end at any moment though, so if you think the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover is the perfect device for you, you’re going to have to buy it immediately to enjoy the discount.

