Miss the Galaxy S25 Edge unveil? Watch the full reveal here

Official Livestream | Galaxy S25 Edge: Beyond slim | Samsung

Samsung has finally unveiled its thinnest-ever Galaxy S series smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge. The Korean tech giant introduced the new handset via an online video presentation that started at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 12.

If you missed the 14-minute presentation, you can watch it via the video player embedded at the top of this page. 

Led by Hubert Lee, head of Samsung’s mobile eXperience Design team, the video is as slick as you’d expect for a launch like this. “Slim, sleek, and lightweight, without sacrificing what you love,” Lee says of the Galaxy S25 Edge. The new handset is just 5.8mm thick and weighs 163 grams — compare that to the S25 Plus, which has the same 6.7-inch display size but a thickness of 7.3mm, while tipping the scales at 190 grams.

Related

Digital Trends’ mobile specialist Andy Boxall has already had a chance to hold Samsung’s newest flagship, commenting that it’s “something special” and “looks unlike any other smartphone available at the moment.”

With the new phone, Samsung is targeting folks who prioritize portability, style, and premium design without sacrificing flagship-level performance. Bigger, bulkier phones can be quite literally a pain to handle for extended periods, so the Edge will definitely appeal to some people.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge is available in Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icyblue and starts at $1,099. It’s available from May 23, with preorders starting on May 13.

“Galaxy S25 Edge is more than a slim smartphone,” Samsung executive TM Roh said in a release. “The superior engineering that brought this revolutionary smartphone to life illustrates a commitment to overcoming barriers that helps Galaxy deliver truly unexpected premium experiences for people around the world.”

Roh added: “S25 Edge not only marks a breakthrough for its category, but it also accelerates important innovation across the mobile industry.”

Indeed, now that the Edge has landed, expect attention to shift once again to Apple’s expected iPhone 17 Air, the company’s own take on the slim flagship. How will it compete with the newly arrived Edge? Well, you’ll have to wait until the fall to find out, as then when it’s likely to land.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…

