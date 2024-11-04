 Skip to main content
Miss the iPhone mini? This company may have an alternative for you

A person holding the Oppo Find X6 Pro, showing the back of the phone.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Here at Digital Trends, we’re big fans of the Oppo series of phones. From the Reno 10 and its curved screen to the Oppo Find N2, these handsets rarely disappoint. Now, a new one might be on the horizon, ready to fill the iPhone mini-shaped hole in your heart.

According to known leaker Digital Chat Station (via Android Headlines), Oppo is preparing to announce a new, smaller flagship model that’s separate from the recently revealed Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. Both of those models are confirmed for a global release, but the availability of this smaller flagship is unclear.

Smaller phones are coming back in vogue. While many people prefer the larger sizes like the iPhone 16 Pro Max, many others long for the days when cargo pants weren’t necessary to carry around your daily driver. Just take a look at the Google Pixel 9 Pro for an example; it’s a small phone with a ridiculous amount of power.

The selfie camera on the Oppo Reno10.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Oppo Find X8 Mini could launch alongside the Find X8 Ultra. Although this information comes courtesy of a leaker, Digital Chat Station has a solid reputation, and many of their predictions have come true.

As for specs, your guess is as good as ours. Based on the current tech used in the Oppo lineup, the smaller phone could easily be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chip, but Oppo might also choose to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite instead. The Find X8 and Find X8 Pro both use the MediaTek Dimensity chip, but considering the Find X8 Mini might not be released for a few months after these two models, Oppo would have time to outfit these pint-sized phones with Qualcomm’s newest chip.

There’s a lot we need to wait and see, but if you’re a fan of small-sized flagships, this is certainly one to keep on your radar.

