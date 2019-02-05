Digital Trends
Get that special someone a TicWatch with these Valentine’s Day discounts

Christian de Looper
Is your special someone into tech and likes the idea of a smartwatch? There are a number of smartwatches out there, but one of our favorite Wear OS lineups is the TicWatch line from Mobvoi. And in celebration of Valentine’s Day, the company discounted all of its current TicWatch models.

The models on discount include the TicWatch S2, E2, C2, and Pro, and range from included accessories, to money off for the devices, and so on.

The TicWatch S2 is aimed at active people who want to be able to track their health and fitness and workouts. The device is capable of tracking swimming, running, and sleeping — and has helpful features like fall detection. The device is waterproof, durable, and has a GPS. The TicWatch E2 has some of the same features, including a two-day battery life and waterproof design — however, the E2 is focused more on a minimalistic look than a sports-focused design. Both the TicWatch S2 and TicWatch E2 will be discounted by 15 percent for Valentine’s Day, from 5:55 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. PT on February 8 — so you only have a few hours to take advantage of that deal.

Next up is the TicWatch Pro, which is Mobvoi’s flagship smartwatch. The device is aimed at offering fitness tracking in a stylish box, it comes with a beautiful leather strap and as many as 1,000 watch faces. The TicWatch Pro boasts up to five days of battery life, which means that it’s good for things like sleep tracking, too. The TicWatch Pro will be discounted from $250 to $200 from February 8 to 14.

Last but not least is the TicWatch C2, which is aimed at the fashion-conscious among us. The device comes in rose gold, black, or platinum, and also has a nice leather strap and customizable watch faces. It’s waterproof and allows for features like tap-to-pay. For Valentine’s Day, the device is discounted by 10 percent from February 8 to 14.

All four of the TicWatch models are decent smartwatches and worth considering if you have an Android device and watch a Wear OS smartwatch. If you have an iPhone, of course, the other option for you is the Apple Watch, though it is considerably more expensive than any of the TicWatch models.

