Montblanc’s luxury smartwatch has got even more beautiful

A promotional photo of the Montblanc Summit 3 in Glacier Blue.
Montblanc

If you’re keen to get a luxury smartwatch, and want one of the most attractive ones out there, there’s a new option to choose from. It comes from Montblanc, as it has released the Summit 3 smartwatch in a beautiful new Glacier Blue color. We’ll get to the price in a while, but lets take a good look at what it’s all about first.

The 42mm case is made from titanium and without the strap weighs 78 grams, and it has the same polished finish as the standard Summit 3, but here it has a blue compass bezel around the screen. It gives the Glacier Blue Summit 3 a sportier look than other models, which is confined with the strap. There are two in the box, a nylon-rubber strap in blue, and a beautiful stitched calf leather strap also in blue.

Montblanc has added various custom watch faces that follow the Glacier Blue theme to bring the package together, and the result is a less “classic” style that stands apart from the bicolor Summit 3 models, which come in gold and green or black and green. Aside from the finish though, the Glacier Blue smartwatch has the same technical features as the rest of the range, meaning it has Google’s Wear OS 3 software, a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, plus sapphire crystal over the 1.28-inch AMOLED screen.

A promotional photo of the Montblanc Summit 3 in Glacier Blue.
Montblanc

Now we get to the price. The Montblanc Summit 3 in Glacier Blue is currently listed on Montblanc’s U.K. online store for 1,140 British pounds, which is the same as the other bicolor Summit 3 models. It is not in the U.S. store yet, but we’d expect it to cost $1,310 when it does arrive, which matches the green and gold bicolor version. This is slightly more expensive than the standard $1,270 Summit 3 in a single color.

Expensive, certainly, but less than you’d pay for a Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4, especially one of the limited editions, which is the Summit 3’s closest competitor.

