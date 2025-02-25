 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

More people are buying used iPhones than new, and here’s why

By
A Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro on top of a Haunted Mansion wallpaper placemat.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Hold on before you buy a brand-new iPhone. Apple dominated refurbished smartphone sales in 2024 with 56% of the market — a 5% increase from 2023, according to a report from Counterpoint Research. That’s faster growth than the new phone market, which grew only 3%.

Apple drove the majority of growth in the market. In several regions, the supply of refurbished phones outpaced sales. In fact, there were so many in-demand models that the average sales price dropped to $394 from 2023’s $445.

Recommended Videos

There are multiple factors at play driving the cost down. Inflation and the rising costs of goods have resulted in more frugal spending for many families, but another aspect to examine is what phones offer. The iPhone 16 lineup introduced many new features, but its overall performance isn’t much greater than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Sure, you get things like Apple Intelligence, an Action button, and some other useful features, but the core applications for a phone — talking, browsing socials, etc. — are virtually the same.

iPhone 12 Pro Max
Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends / Apple

With that in mind, customers are using their phones for longer. Devices have become more durable in recent years, making it easier to get through a standard two-year generation without cracking a display or otherwise breaking the phone.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The only risk to using an older model device for an extended period is that security support will eventually end. Apple is notable for providing extended support for its phones, with many devices remaining viable five to seven years after they are no longer for sale. As a result, the iPhone 11 will likely receive support until 2026.

Android devices tend to receive only two to three years of updates, although Google has raised the bar with the Pixel line and offers up to seven years of support. Qualcomm recently announced a program that would allow manufacturers to offer up to eight consecutive years of Android updates, allowing the non-iPhone market to offer longer support windows. However, it’s up to the manufacturers how long support lasts.

With talk of the iPhone 17 already creating headlines, you could get your hands on one of the iPhone 14 line for a bargain. Now that Apple has killed off its budget lineup, it would be no surprise to see second-hand sales continue to grow over the next year.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
I won’t be buying an iPhone 16e for anyone in my family, here’s why
Hand holding iPhone 16e.

Apple’s iPhone 16e is a strange duck. When one sits down and considers the specs, it’s hard to figure out where it truly fits into Apple’s lineup.

It’s apparent from the name that Apple wants you to see it as the new junior member of the iPhone 16 lineup. That’s certainly fair, and it’s arguably about time that the iPhone family got a third tier. After all, Apple’s chief rivals like Google and Samsung have had their A-series and FE-series phones for years.

Read more
The iPhone 16e has failed to be the iPhone SE 4 I wanted
iPhone 16e overlaying an iPhone SE 3 and iPhone 14.

When it’s the first half of a year, and a new iPhone has been announced, you know it’s not one of Apple’s next-generation flagships like the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro. Instead, a new iPhone this time of year is usually a new SE model. Not in 2025, however. On Wednesday, the world said hello, not to the “iPhone SE 4” but to the iPhone 16e.

The new handset replaces the iPhone SE 3 as Apple’s most affordable iPhone. However, it doesn’t take cues from earlier SE models. Instead, it resembles the 2022 iPhone 14, which, like the iPhone SE 3, was removed from the market this week.

Read more
I used the Oppo Find N5, here’s why it’s replacing my Galaxy Z Fold 6
The Oppo Find N5 with the screen open

After weeks of drip-teasing everyone about its new folding phone, Oppo has finally unveiled the Oppo Find N5. It’s the world’s thinnest foldable, and Oppo has addressed many of the constructive criticisms it faced with the Find N3. The result is a phone that shows that folding phones no longer need to compromise, at least on paper.

The Oppo Find N5 also addresses many of the concerns about the folding phone category as a whole. When using the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Pixel 9 Pro Fold in public, I’ll often get asked questions like is it durable enough? Can you see the crease? What’s the battery life? What about the cameras?

Read more