Mother’s Day Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watch

Jennifer Allen
By

If you’re looking for a great gift idea for mom this Mother’s Day, there are some fantastic Apple deals happening today. Excellent discounts on everything from AirPods to iPads, Apple Watches, and even MacBooks, whatever your budget, there should be something here for you. To help you figure out what might appeal best, we’ve taken a quick look at everything available right now.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation) — $99, was $159

The second-generation Apple AirPods beside their charging case.
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) may not be the newest earphones around anymore but they’re still worth checking out at this price. They pair up perfectly with all your Apple equipment with it simple to share audio between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. In conjunction with the Lightning charging case, you get more than 24 hours of total listening time with about five hours via one charge. They take seconds to pair up too before providing you (or your mom), a stable and strong connection courtesy of Apple’s H1 chip. Using Siri through these earphones is speedy too.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) — $200, was $249

Man wearing Apple AirPods Pro 2.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are pretty irresistible for Apple fans. Better than the previous generation, these are some of the best wireless earbuds around. They offer advanced audio performance compared to before with more immersive sound as well as smarter noise cancellation. That means crips and clear high notes alongside rich bass, all while blocking out the sound on your commute or other noisy journey. Adaptive Transparency means you can return to the world around you as needed. Personalized Spatial Audio gives you sound tuned just for you with dynamic head tracking further helping matters. Up to six hours of listening time with a wireless charging case boosting that to 30 hours rounds off the package.

Apple iPad 10.2 — $269, was $329

The iPad 10.2 being used.
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Frequently one of the best iPads for anyone on a budget, the Apple iPad 10.2 is an easy device to love. It looks great with its 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support ensuring everything you look at pops on screen. This is the slightly older model but you still get decent performance thanks to the A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine support. Its cameras include an 8MP wide back camera and 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, with the latter offering Center Stage support so you stay the focus of attention even when moving around on a video call. Stereo speakers further help here as well as when streaming your favorite shows. Up to 10 hours of battery life means you can use it throughout the day without a problem.

Apple Watch Series 8 — $323, was $399

Apple Watch Series 8 showing its App Library.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

If your mother is active or simply wants to keep an eye on their health, they will love the Apple Watch Series 8. One of the best smartwatches around, it’s packed with features. It has a bright, Always-On Retina display that makes it easy to read without needing to flick your wrist up. It also has plenty of powerful sensors including an ECG app, blood oxygen monitor, and even crash and fall detection. Whether you’re running a half marathon, lifting weights, or simply partaking in some Tai Chi or Yoga, the Apple Watch Series 8 will track it all. Its Activity Rings system entices you into doing better every day too.

Apple iPad Mini — $469, was $499

The Apple Pencil attaches to the iPad mini magnetically.
Adam Doud/Digital Trends

The Apple iPad Mini is a little powerhouse for anyone seeking one of the best tablets without dealing with significant bulk. Its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display may be small but it looks great with True Tone and wide color support ensuring that everything looks great on it, from games to your favorite shows. An A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine support means performance is speedy and effortless. For video calls, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage keeps you looking professional, while there’s a 12MP wide back camera for snaps. Landscape stereo speakers further help its streaming potential, making this a great all-rounder for when you don’t want to grab your laptop.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 — $1,049, was $1,099

Someone holding the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro (2022).
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

For a truly powerful tablet experience, you need the Apple iPad Pro 12.9. It has a phenomenal 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone and P3 wide color support. It’s designed with creatives in mind as well as anyone who wants the absolute best. The iPad Pro also sports the powerful Apple M2 chip that you also see in the latest MacBooks. Its performance is out of this world for tablets so you can multitask at a tremendous speed as well as easily play games for a long time to come. A set of cameras including a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR scanner add to the potential. Pair it up with an Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio, and you have a great laptop replacement.

Apple MacBook Air M2 — $1,049, was $1,199

The M2 MacBook Air sitting on a desk.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is incredibly portable while also being incredibly powerful. It manages a fantastic 18 hours of battery life while using Apple’s latest M2 chip which means tremendous performance even compared to the M1 version. An 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU is a force to be reckoned with while there’s 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It looks great too being incredibly thin, weighing just 2.7 pounds, and offering a stylish backlit keyboard. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display offers over 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and support for 1 billion colors, so it’s truly something special.

