Mobile

Moto E6 vs. Moto G7 Play: Can the bargain E6 compete with the discount G7 Play?

Mark Jansen
By
moto e6 review 7
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

While it has faced some serious competition recently, Motorola is still the unofficial king of affordable smartphones. But when it comes to appointing a jewel in Motorola’s crown, the battle has always been between the G-range and the E-range. This year, the competition is heating up with the release of the Moto E6 — a $149 smartphone with a removable battery, good budget specs, and Android 9.0 Pie. But with the Moto G7 Play recently seeing a price drop to $149, your choice between these two smartphones is now harder than ever before. Which one deserves a place in your pocket? We found out.

Specs

Moto E6 Moto G7 Play
Size 149.7 x 72.3 x 8.57 mm (5.89 x 2.85 x 0.34 inches) 148.71 x 71.5 x 8.19 mm (5.85 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches)
Weight 159 grams (5.6 ounces) 151 grams (5.32 ounces)
Screen size 5.5-inch IPS LCD 5.7 inches IPS LCD
Screen resolution 1,440 x 720 pixels (296 pixels per inch) 1,512 x 720 pixels (294 ppi)
Operating system Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Storage space 16GB
 32GB
MicroSD card slot Yes, up to 256GB Yes
Tap-to-pay services No No
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
RAM 2GB 2GB
Camera 13-megapixel rear, 5MP front 13-megapixel rear, 8MP front
Video Up to 1080p at 30 frames-per-second Up to 1080p at 30fps
Bluetooth version Bluetooth 4.2 LE Bluetooth 4.2 LE
Ports 3.5mm headphone jack, MicroUSB 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C
Fingerprint sensor No Yes
Water resistance Water-repellent coating Water-repellent coating
Battery 3,000mAh (removable) 3,000mAh
App marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store
Network support Verizon All major carriers
Colors Starry Black, Navy Blue Starry Black, Deep Indigo
Price $149 $199
Buy from Verizon, Motorola Motorola, Amazon
Review score Hands-on review 4 out of 5 stars

Performance, battery life, and charging

Moto G7 Play Review
Simon Hill/Digital Trends

It used to be that picking a cheaper phone meant sluggish performance. That’s no longer the case, and in the short time we’ve had with it, the Moto E6’s Snapdragon 435 provided smooth and snappy performance. However, it’s clear the Snapdragon 632 in the G7 Play is much more powerful, providing good performance in the latest 3D games. Both phones have 2GB of RAM powering multi-tasking, but the G7 Play’s 32GB of internal storage easily trumps the Moto E6’s paltry 16GB, even if both phones have support for MicroSD expansion.

Both phones sport a 3,000mAh battery, and though the capacity seems low, the conservative specs mean they should easily get through a single day’s use with power to spare. The Moto G7 Play has the edge in charging though, with a USB-C port and 10W charging. The Moto E6 maxes out at 5W, and comes with a MicroUSB port.

While the Moto E6 puts up a strong fight, it’s clear the Moto G7 Play is superior in all aspects.

Winner: Moto G7 Play

Design and durability

These devices are made of polycarbonate, but there’s a clear difference in the design of each phone. The Moto G7 Play has a modern design, with slimmed down bezels and a chunky notch at the top of the screen. While you’re unlikely to mistake it for a more expensive phone, it still looks better than the dated, big-bezel Moto E6. In this day and age, there’s really no excuse for such large bezels on even the cheapest of phones. Still, the Moto E6 does have a removable battery, which some will find desirable.

Being plastic, you’ll probably get better long-term durability than most glass phones — but both miss out on water-resistance. There’s not a single IP-rating in residence here, with Motorola offering a water-repellent nano-coating instead. Keep both phones away from pools and they should be fine.

Plastic-fantastic may be the order of the day, but the Moto G7 Play’s more modern looks score it the win here.

Winner: Moto G7 Play

Display

Moto G7 Play Review
Simon Hill/Digital Trends

With a 5.5-inch display on the Moto E6 and a 5.7-inch display on the G7 Play, you’re dealing with a similar size of screen no matter which you pick. Resolutions are similar too, with the E6 rocking a 1,440 x 720 pixel resolution. The Moto G7 Play’s 1,512 x 720 resolution is slightly taller, but both come out with a similar pixels-per-inch measurement, meaning they’re about the same sharpness.

There can only be one winner, and we’re giving it to the Moto G7 Play. The Moto E6’s display is a little dim, which isn’t something you can accuse of the bright display on the G7 Play. It’s close, but the Moto G7 Play takes it again.

Winner: Moto G7 Play

Camera

moto e6 review 2
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

There’s a similar camera suite on both of these phones. Both have a single 13-megapixel lens with an aperture of f/2.0 around the back, with the ability to record 1080p video, and support for Manual modes, Portrait Mode, and more. We haven’t had a chance to test the E6’s camera yet, but we imagine it’ll be similar to the G7 Play, which proved capable enough in good lighting — though it was weak in lower lighting and absolutely abysmal when processing Portrait Mode shots.

The G7 Play’s 8-megapixel selfie lens has a specs advantage over the E6’s 5-megapixel selfie lens, but it’s still too tight to call. This is a tie for now.

Winner: Tie

Software and updates

Moto G7 Play Review
Simon Hill/Digital Trends

You’ll find the same version of Android 9.0 Pie on both of these phones, and outside of a few Motorola additions — and some Verizon bloatware, in the case of the Moto E6 — it’s mostly stock Android. It’s smooth and zippy on both, which is nice to see in cheaper phones.

But there’s a significant different where updates are concerned. The Moto G7 Play is likely to get Android Q eventually, while the Moto E6 seems ruled out of getting any major updates at all — which is a major disappointment. That alone gives the Moto G7 Play the edge.

Winner: Moto G7 Play

Special features

moto e6 review 1
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Most of the special features on Motorola’s cheaper phones fall squarely on the Moto app, which contains options to use various gestures as shortcuts, and the Moto Display, which shows notifications on your sleeping phone screen. The Moto G7 Play comes with the full suite, but we’re not sure which options the Moto E6 will include. Last year’s Moto E5 Plus came with all the options, while the E5 Play had a pared down suite. We’re leaving this as a tie for now.

Winner: Tie

Price

The Moto G7 Play is currently available from a variety of retailers, including Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Amazon. It originally cost $200, but recent price drops have seen it go down to $149. That’s the same price as the Moto E6, which is now available exclusively from Verizon. The E6 will become available on other carriers and as an unlocked phone later in the year.

Overall winner: Moto G7 Play

While the Moto E6 is a fine budget phone, it just can’t compare to the Moto G7 Play. The G7 Play has a stronger processor, more storage, and a prettier design. When there was a $50 price gap, it was still worth recommending the G7 Play over the E6. Now you can get the Moto G7 Play for the same $149 price, it’s clear you should always choose it over the Moto E6.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best smartphone deals for July 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG
moto e6 review 6
Product Review

The Moto E6 cuts too many features in its pursuit of value

Motorola’s Moto E6 is the company’s most affordable phone this year and a follow-up to the Moto E5 series from 2018. The Moto E6 is affordable, but unremarkable. It lacks features worth talking about.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
moto e6 review 2
Mobile

Motorola’s bare-bones Moto E6 costs $150 and has a removable battery

The Moto E has always been one of the cheapest ranges around, and it's now got a new entry. The Moto E6 offers decent specs, good looks, Android 9.0 Pie, and a removable battery, all for just $150.
Posted By Mark Jansen
panasonic lumix g7 adds new 4k modes for never missing that shot 11
Deals

Capture summer memories with the Panasonic Lumix G7, now only $498

From capturing still shots and night-time photos to recording fast-paced action, you can never go wrong with the Panasonic Lumix G7 4K Mirrorless Camera. Order yours today on Amazon for only $498.
Posted By Erica Katherina
LG G8 ThinQ
Mobile

Here’s every Alexa Built-in phone that can access Amazon’s assistant on the move

If you've got your Amazon Echo, Echo Show, and Fire TV set up, you might want a phone that's just as tied into your Amazon-based A.I. network. Here's every Alexa Built-in smartphone you can buy from Amazon right now.
Posted By Mark Jansen
what are scam likely phone calls sprint t mobile
Mobile

Justice Department could approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger this week, report says

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the Justice Department could approve the T-Mobile-Sprint merger as soon as this week. The two companies still have an uphill battle ahead of them to get the merger completed.
Posted By Christian de Looper
t mobile sprint merger feature
Mobile

T-Mobile-Sprint merger may receive Justice Department approval this week

T-Mobile and Sprint are getting closer to merging. After a few failed attempts, the two companies announced their merger at the start of 2018. The new T-Mobile could be better positioned to take on the likes of Verizon and AT&T.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Nokia 7.1 Review
Mobile

HMD Global’s Nokia 7.1 smartphone is only $250 from Best Buy right now

The Nokia 7.1 was hailed by many as one of the best phones in its price range when it was released late last year. Now, however, the phone is even more affordable -- you can get the Nokia 7.1 for $100 off from Best Buy.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best iPhone camera accessories
Photography

Elevate your mobile photo and video game with the best iPhone camera accessories

The iPhone is a capable camera on its own, but it can be even better. From lights to lenses to microphones, here are the best iPhone camera accessories to take your mobile photography and video to the next level.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the deals have ended. Amazon will continue to have sales through Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and all the way through Prime Day 2020.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for July 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for July 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for July 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for July 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 4
Deals

Best smartphone deals for July 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung galaxy fold news new 15
Mobile

Samsung has fixed the Galaxy Fold and it will be available in September

Samsung has announced it has fixed the Galaxy Fold, its first-ever foldable phone that was plagued with hardware issues days before it was set to launch in April. The revised model has fixed the issues reviewers ran into.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu, Christian de Looper
qualcomm snapdragon 5g devices mwc 2019 samsung galaxy s10 no watermark
Mobile

O2 has big 5G plans for the U.K., promises 50 cities covered by summer 2020

5G will launch on all major networks in the U.K. during 2019. Here are all the details from Vodafone, EE, O2, and Three UK to help you get onboard with the right carrier, and choose the right phone.
Posted By Andy Boxall