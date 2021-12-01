Motorola has been very active lately with launches in the mobile segment ranging from entry-level to high-end devices. Now it looks like the race for the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone is heating up and Motorola is trying to get the upper hand by being the first to launch a smartphone with the new chipset. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker has confirmed that it will be announcing an Edge smartphone with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip on December 9. This is likely to be the Moto Edge X30 (or just Motorola Edge), but there’s also a possibility of the Motorola G200 launching at the same time.

The teaser doesn’t reveal much more about the device, and a lot is still under wraps, but there are some tidbits that we can gather from the phone’s certification. For starters, its battery certification shows a 5,000mAh cell with a charging capacity of 68.2W, which is one of the highest in Motorola phones. Consumers in China are likely to have many choices in terms of storage as there are reportedly 6GB/8GB/12GB/16GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage options. Chen Jin, Lenovo China’s head of mobile division, also revealed that the phone has Gorilla Glass protection on both sides as well as the latest My UX 3.0 software.

A bunch of unofficial information such as leaks and renders shows the Moto Edge X30 isn’t a boring phone. Renders that came recently show the familiar hole-punch design with a pretty bezel-less, albeit flat, AMOLED screen that is said to measure 6.67 inches and has support for HDR10+. On the back, there’s a standard triple camera setup said to consist of two 50-megapixel main shooters and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is rumored to house a whopping 60MP sensor.

There are also talks about a Moto Edge X30 Ultra, however, which could be an even more premium version of the X30, and it could launch on the same day. Motorola seems to be in a haste to launch its flagships this year, which means we could see the same handset in Europe and the U.S. pretty soon, although there are no official dates as of yet.