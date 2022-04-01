  1. Mobile

Moto G52 tipped to launch with the Snapdragon 680 chipset

Ayush Chourasia
By

The folks at 91mobiles have shared details of the Moto G52 following their report about Motorola launching 19 phones internationally this year. Popular tipster Evan Blass is their source for this new leak. While the name of the device gives an impression of it being the successor to the Moto G51 5G, that may not actually be the case as the upcoming phone is said to be missing 5G functionality.

The Moto G52 is supposed to feature a Snapdragon 680 chipset that isn’t 5G-capable. In contrast, the Moto G51 5G features the 5G ready Snapdragon 480+ chipset. The former isn’t as capable as the Snapdragon 480+, but is more power-efficient. As per the report, Moto G52 will be offered with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 128GB/256 GB of storage.

The Motorola G52 smartphone on a dark background.
Motorola G52 render 91mobiles

The Moto G52 is expected to sport a 6.55-inch P-OLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone may pack a 5000mAh battery and ship with Android 12 out of the box. In terms of cameras, the Moto G52 could be equipped with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth lens, on the rear. O the front, it may feature a 16MP selfie camera.

The Moto G52 is likely to get IP52 dust and water resistance. It also may have a stereo speaker setup and a side-mounted fingerprint for authentication. Apart from the specs, the leak also reveals the completed design of the Moto G52, which is unsurprisingly similar to any of the recent G-series phones.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Best Philips Hue deals for April 2022

Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review

Best home security camera deals for April 2022

Arlo Pro 2 Cheap Home Security Camera

OnePlus 10 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro camera test is very 1-sided

OnePlus 10 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro seen from the back.

Apple and LG reportedly testing 9-inch foldable displays

A concept visual of a foldable screen MacBook Folio.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 11 fun things to do with the S Pen

Galaxy S22 Ultra in Phantom Black with S Pen.

New Google Docs suggestions will try to fix your bad writing

Person holding iPad and typing with a split keyboard in Google Docs.

With E3 2022 canceled, these are the summer gaming events to watch

E3 logo

The 5 must-read PC gaming news items from last month

Custom water cooling inside a gaming PC.

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of April 1

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

The best gaming desktops

HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.

Hurry! Save $40 with this Samsung microSD deal

The 256GB version of the Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC memory card, with UHS Speed Class 3.

This voice controlled robot vacuum is 20% OFF today

The black version of Costway's voice-controlled, self-charging robot vacuum clearer, shown with its app.