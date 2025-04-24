Moto Razr 2025 Preview: stronger, familiar and more stylish

Table of Contents Table of Contents The same classic design and display A range of fantastic colors Upgraded internals and a bigger battery An identical camera experience Built for Moto AI When can you buy the Razr 2025?

If you’ve been considering a flip phone over the past three years, the Motorola Razr series will have inevitably been on your shopping list.

The Razr Plus is widely regarded as the best flip phone available today, and the regular Razr offers many of the same features at a lower price, making flip phones and folding phones more accessible to a wider audience.

Recommended Videos

Alongside the launch of the Razr Plus 2025 and the brand-new Razr Ultra 2025, Motorola has also unveiled a new Razr 2025 that offers a similar experience to its more expensive siblings at a more affordable price.

It does so alongside some unique colors and finishes that help it stand out, but what colors does it come in, and what are the key new features? We spent some time with the new Razr 2025 at an exclusive preview event in New York City yesterday. Here’s our first hands-on preview with Motorola’s latest entry-level flip phone.

The same classic design and display

On the surface, there is not a huge difference between the Moto Razr 2024 and this year’s model, but there are subtle differences that make the Razr 2025 a noteworthy upgrade.

You likely won’t notice it, but the new Razr 2025 comes with an upgraded titanium hinge like the rest of the Razr 2025. This hinge is four times stronger than the stainless steel hinge used in previous models, ensuring that the Razr 2025 can withstand up to 35% more folds.

The upgraded hinge is paired with an upgraded and redesigned ultra-thin glass, creating a smoother experience. Motorola claims that the crease and display are 30% smoother, and although I couldn’t verify these claims, the device feels softer to the touch. Motorola has already redesigned the angle at which the display folds, which should ensure that the overall crease is reduced, both when you first use it and over time.

Beyond these changes, the Razr 2025 looks virtually identical to the Razr 2024. The front features the same 3.6-inch AMOLED cover display, with a peak brightness of 1,700 nits and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The Cover Display also features Gorilla Glass Victus, providing additional protection against scratches and wear and tear.

When you unfold the Razr 2025, you get the same 6.9-inch Foldable LTPO OLED display as last year, complete with a dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz, 220Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The main display supports HDR10+, while the Cover Display gets support for the upgraded Ultra HDR standard.

To the right, you’ll find the same side-mounted fingerprint sensor that worked so well last year. While the Razr Ultra 2025 gains a new dedicated AI key, the Razr 2025 doesn’t, so it’s the same stylish design that Motorola has been perfecting over the past few years.

A range of fantastic colors

Aside from the subtle changes to the hinge, the most noticeable difference is the new color choices. The Razr 2024 came in three color choices — Gray, Beach, and Orange — but this year, all the colors have been refreshed.

We’ve gone into detail about the differences between each of the Razr 2025 colors, but there are four to choose from. At our preview event, we couldn’t experience the Parfait Pink, but the other three colors were on show.

The Gibraltar Sea model uses a rich, navy tone that’s quite delightful, while the Lightest Sky is a beautiful white that will likely be the most popular. However, my favorite is the Spring Bud color, a light, lime-green hue that’s striking and distinct from any other phone currently available.

Upgraded internals and a bigger battery

Alongside the changes to the colors and hinge, the biggest improvements are under the hood. The Razr 2025 is powered by the new Dimensity 7400X processor, which was announced a few weeks ago, whereas last year’s model featured the previous generation’s 7300X processor.

The differences between the two models are subtle, but the Dimensity 7400X features a processor with a higher clock speed, which should enable it to handle more complex tasks more efficiently. The new processor is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Alongside the upgraded processor, Motorola has also increased the battery capacity from 4,200 mAh to 4,500 mAh. This should mean that the battery life is improved even further, and the Razr 2025 should easily last a full day, just as last year’s model did, despite having a smaller battery. For times when the battery runs low, there are also 30W charging and 15W wireless charging options.

An identical camera experience

If you have last year’s Razr 2024 and were hoping for an upgraded camera, the Razr 2025 will leave you disappointed. That’s because it uses the same camera setup as last year’s model, although there will likely be some improvements based on Motorola’s upgraded camera algorithm.

Like the rest of the Razr family, the two main cameras are also the ones you’ll use almost all the time, thanks to the unique ability to use the main screen as a viewfinder.

The main camera features a 50MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a pixel size of 0.8 µm. This captures 12.6MP photos with significantly improved light thanks to Motorola’s quad-pixel technology, which uses pixel binning to combine four pixels into one larger pixel for enhanced light capture.

This is paired with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor featuring a 120° field of view and a 1.12µm pixel size, as well as a 32MP front-facing camera, both of which are identical to those found in last year’s model. The camera on the Razr 2024 was capable of taking good photos in good lighting conditions, and we’d expect the Razr 2025 to capture nearly identical images.

Built for Moto AI

Like every smartphone maker, Motorola is also heavily focused on AI in its smartphones. However, unlike the competition, Moto AI successfully integrates generative, creative, and productivity AI features into a balanced suite of AI capabilities that are unique and unmatched.

The Razr 2025 comes equipped with Gemini out of the box, and it’s now capable of running the full suite of Gemini features directly from the large front screen. The Razr 2025 series is also the first to run Perplexity out of the box, and you’ll get 3 months free of Perplexity Pro as part of the purchase. Lastly, if you’re invested in the Microsoft ecosystem, the Razr 2025 series is also the first phone to be equipped with Microsoft CoPilot.

Alongside these partner offerings, the Razr 2025 also comes with Moto AI 2.0. This suite features enhanced versions of the original Moto AI features, including Catch Me Up (which summarizes personal notifications), Pay Attention to start a voice recording complete with a transcript and summary, and Remember This, which captures a screenshot and saves it to your Journal.

Alongside this, the Razr 2025 is also the first to introduce several other AI features. Next Move recognizes what’s on the screen. It then suggests next steps, such as saving important details to make them easy to recall later, generating a musical playlist with Playlist Studio, or creating an image, avatar, wallpaper, or a sticker with Image Studio.

These AI features won’t appeal to everyone, but they’re certainly unique. In particular, the Playlist Studio allows you to have a lot of fun creating playlists based on prompts, such as “Sean Paul meets emo.” It turns out there’s a lot of music that fits this theme, and I was surprised at how effective this prompt was. The playlist then loads into Amazon Music, but Motorola will hopefully enable support for other providers in the future.

Alongside Moto AI, the Razr 2025 features the same great front screen experience, allowing you to use it as a compact phone. However, this year, Motorola has also introduced a few improvements, including the ability to add up to three panels of widgets and three app screens. I love the front screen experience on the Razr series, and these improvements make it even better for use as a small phone.

When can you buy the Razr 2025?

The Razr 2025 will be available for pre-order on May 7 from Best Buy, Amazon, and directly from Motorola for $699.99, ahead of its release on May 15.

This is the same day that it will also be available from a wide range of carriers including T-Mobile (and Metro by T-Mobile), Cricket Wireless, Verizon, Visible, Total Wireless, Straight Talk, Xfinity Mobile, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi Wireless, US Cellular, Cox Mobile, Optimum Mobile and Spectrum. In the coming months, it will also be available from Boost Mobile.

In Canada, the Razr 2025 will be available to pre-order on the same day from Motorola, and it will launch on May 15 as well. The Canadian pricing is unclear, but the phone will also be available from carriers and retail partners on May 15.