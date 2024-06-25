Moto Tag is Motorola’s answer to AirTags, and it looks way better

Along with its all-new Razr Plus (2024) and Razr (2024) flip phones, Motorola has also just announced the Moto Tag. As the name implies, this is Motorola’s own version of the Apple AirTag.

The Moto Tag is a Bluetooth tracker that will help users keep tabs on their most valuable items anywhere in the world. It features a sleek and compact design with enhanced security that Motorola promises is intuitive and easy to use. Despite being the “Moto” Tag, it is compatible with most Android smartphones, not just Motorola phones.

With the Moto Tag, users can utilize the power of the Google Find My Device network, similar to Apple’s AirTag and Find My network. Moto Tag uses ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, and it’s all seamlessly integrated into Motorola’s own device ecosystem.

The Moto Tag has a simple silhouette design that will work with many third-party accessories already on the market. It has an IP67 rating for durability against dust and dirt, and can be immersed in fresh water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Like an AirTag, the Moto Tag uses a CR20232 battery, and a single battery will last about an entire year.

The Moto Tag can be used on keys, wallets, luggage, backpacks, purses, and anything else. Once you activate a Moto Tag, you can pinpoint an item’s exact location using the Find My Device app on Android, which uses Google’s Find My Device network to locate tags.

If you have an Android phone with UWB support, like the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, then the Moto Tag also has improved precision tracking. There is even a button on the Moto Tag that allows the user to locate the misplaced paired phone by ringing it.

But there’s more to the Moto Tag than just locating items — the Moto Tag has a dedicated multifunctional button as well. This button can be used as a remote shutter, allowing you to capture the perfect photo without having to hold the phone or even use a timer. This remote shutter button capability works on any Android phone.

Those who have privacy concerns shouldn’t worry. Privacy is a big priority with the Moto Tag, and it’s secure and private by default. All user location data has end-to-end encryption — meaning that only the tag owner of anyone who uses a shared tag can see the tag’s location in the Find My Device app. Motorola is leaning on Google’s expertise in privacy and security to make users aware of unknown trackers across both Android and iOS through alerts. There is also the option to do a manual scan to check for any unwanted tags that may be following a user.

Now, that’s all great and everything, but what’s the setup process for Moto Tag like? It’s super easy, actually. It uses Google Fast Pair, so once it’s powered on and near a compatible smartphone, it will show up automatically, and you can pair it with a tap. In the companion Moto Tag app, users can customize the experience by changing tag names, adjusting alert volumes, checking on the battery life, and more.

Motorola will release the Moto Tag in the U.S. and Canada beginning on August 2. One Moto Tag will cost $25 or $40 CAD, and a four-pack will cost $100 or $140 CAD.

