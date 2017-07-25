Here’s where to buy the Lenovo Moto Z2 Force, and how much it’ll cost you

Lenovo’s Moto Z2 Force is finally here, and it’s just as impressive as rumored. The flagship follow-up to last year’s Moto Z Force packs a powerful processor, a dual rear camera, a shatter-resistant screen, and support for Lenovo’s burgeoning Moto Mods ecosystem. Better still, it’s easier than ever to snag one — this year, Motorola has made the smartphone available across all four major carriers in the United States: Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint.

But with more options comes greater potential for confusion. That’s why we’ve rounded up every retail and carrier listing in one convenient place.

Here’s how to buy the Moto Z2 Force, and where you can get it the cheapest.

Free Insta-Share Projector Mod

For a limited time, Lenovo is throwing in a bonus with every Moto Z2 Force order: An Insta-Share Projector Mod, which normally retails for $300. It’s a pico projector that snaps onto the back of the device and supplies a 70-inch WVGA (854 x 480 pixels) screen onto walls, floors, and ceilings. It packs a 1,100mAh battery that adds up to an hour of screen time to the phone, and a USB Type-C charger, and other accouterments like a carrying pouch and tilt adjuster.

The Insta-Share Projector Mod won’t ship with every purchase, though. Lenovo describes it as a “limited-time offer,” and says that qualified buyers will get a projector in the mail after purchase time.

Carriers

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has an exclusive Moto Z2 Force variant for sale: Lunar gray. It’s a different color from the other variants on the market, but identical in terms of specs.

It’s also offering a buy one, get one free deal on the new phone. For a limited time, new and existing T-Mobile customers can get two units for the price of one.

The Moto Z2 Force costs $750, or $30 down and $30 a month for 24 months.

On T-Mobile Jump, it costs $34 a month for 18 months.

Verizon

Verizon, a close partner of Lenovo’s, will sell the Moto Z2 Force online and in stores starting July 26 and ship them August 10.

Subscribers with unlimited data plans get an extra-special deal: Financing for $15 a month, or $360 in total (over the course of two years). If you’re an existing Verizon customer, it’s the cheapest way to pick one up.

The Moto Z2 Force costs $756, or $15 per month for customers with unlimited data plans.

Sprint

Sprint, the fourth-largest carrier in the U.S., says the Moto Z2 Force will be the first gigabit-speed phone on its network. To celebrate, it’s offering a free Moto Z2 Force to customers who lease two phones at purchase time.

The Moto Z2 Force costs $792, or $33 a month for 24 months.

AT&T

AT&T has the Moto Z2 Force available for pre-order for new and existing customers. At $810, though, AT&T’s sticker price is by far the highest of any U.S. carrier.

It will begin selling the phone in stores on August 11.

The Moto Z2 Force costs $810, or $27 per month for 30 months.

US Cellular

US Cellular will offer the Moto Z2 Force beginning July 26, with retail availability to follow in early August. The carrier hasn’t provided pricing information yet.

Stores

Unlike last year’s Moto Z Force, which was sold exclusively through Verizon’s retail channels, Lenovo is selling the Moto Z2 Force unlocked. Unfortunately, you’ll have to pay a premium for the privilege.

Here is a list of retailers selling the device.

Motorola

Why not buy your shiny new Moto Z2 Force straight from the manufacturer? Motorola is selling the Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular variants through its website. They’re available for pre-order beginning July 26, and start shipping on August 10.

A factory unlocked version will be available soon, but the company hasn’t finalized pricing.

The Moto Z2 Force costs $800, or $30 per month for 24 months with a down payment.

Best Buy

If you don’t want to go through a carrier, you can get the Moto Z2 Force straight from Best Buy.

For a limited time, Best Buy is offering the smartphone for $24.66 a month for 24 months, which adds up to $591.84. It’s normally $33 a month for 24 months.