7 Moto Z2 Force tips and tricks to make you a better photographer and more

Lenovo’s latest, top-of-the-line smartphone is just as modular and powerful as its predecessor. But in addition to retaining support for the ever-expanding portfolio of snap-on Moto Mods, the Moto Z2 Force packs a powerful dual camera, a high-end processor, and software that lets you fine-tune its appearance. The Moto Z2 Force may not look all that complicated on the outside, but there’s plenty lurking beneath the surface if you know where to look. Here’s a handy list of Moto Z2 Force tips and tricks, including camera tutorials and directions for utilizing voice commands.

How to take DSLR-like bokeh shots

The Moto Z2 Force’s camera is an upgrade from last year’s model. It packs dual, 12-megapixel sensors and comes with sophisticated camera software to match. One of the coolest features is Depth enabled, which is kind of like the iPhone 7 Plus‘ Portrait Mode. The Moto Z2 Force uses the dual cameras to mimic the bokeh, or blur effect, you see on DSLR cameras, with the foreground subject in focus and the background blurred.

It’s pretty easy to use. Open the Camera app, tap the three-button Settings icon in the bottom-right corner of the app, and select the Depth enabled option. Afterward, tap on an object to bring it into focus, and tap on the shutter button to take the shot. Don’t like the result? Not to worry — the Moto Z2 Force’s editing tools allow you adjust the “blur” effect after you’ve taken the shot. You can adjust the intensity, location, and depth of focus using the Depth Editor.

How to capture the world in black and white

The Moto Z2 Force’s camera is good for more than just applying bokeh effects. One of its dual sensors shoots in monochrome, meaning that the pictures it captures come out in black and white. This makes it easy way to make any moment more dramatic, and it’s better than using an Instagram filter.

To capture black-and-white images with the Moto Z2 Force, open the camera app and tap the Settings icon. Then, tap on the True B&W option, and enjoy the world in high-contrast monochrome.

How to shoot photos like a pro

The Moto Z2 Force’s cameras are a powerful pair, but you wouldn’t know it from the phone’s barebones camera app. If the default settings have you feeling a bit constrained, try Professional Mode, which exposes a lot more of the camera’s settings for you to tweak.

Open the camera app, tap the settings button, and tap Professional Mode to turn it on. Now, you’ll see a wealth of adjustable menus on the right-hand side, letting you change everything from white balance and exposure to ISO and focus. It’s every smartphone photographer’s dream.

How to use Moto Actions for quick access to the flashlight and more

Moto Actions have become a staple of the company’s Moto-branded smartphones, and the Z2 Force is no exception. With Moto Actions enabled, you can switch on the flashlight by making a chopping motion with your arm, twist your wrist twice quickly to open the camera app, and flip the phone face down to silence notifications and calls. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

To switch on Moto Actions, tap the Moto icon in the Moto Z2 Force’s app drawer and tap Moto Actions. Afterward, scroll down the list of options and enable whichever action you want. A few of our favorites include one button nav, which lets you navigate the Moto Z2 Force’s home screen and apps by using the fingerprint sensor, and swipe to shrink screen, which lets you swipe down to the left or right to make the phone’s interface smaller for one-handed use.

How to use Moto Display to save battery — and your sleep

Moto Display, another component of the Moto Z2 Force’s Moto app, optimizes your phone’s screen depending on how you’re using it. When it’s night, the Moto Z2 Force’s screen automatically adjusts to warmer tones that are less likely to interfere with your circadian rhythm. When your phone’s sitting face up on a desk unused, new notifications fade in and out, allowing you to save battery life.

Tap the Moto app shortcut, followed by the Moto Display menu. Afterward, toggle the Moto Display mode you want to enable: Night Display, which enables the Moto Z2 Force’s night filter, and Moto Display, which shows notifications on the lockscreen.

Don’t want all of your apps showing up on the lockscreen? Tap Moto Display to block individual apps from appearing. Tap Night Display to set the mode’s start and end time.

How to use voice commands with Moto Voice

Moto Voice lets you open apps or check the weather just by using the phrase “Show Me.” To set it up, find the Moto app in your app drawer, and tap on Moto Voice. Hit Set up Voice, and make sure the toggle for Voice Control is on. Tap Change or improve voice enrollment, and the tutorial for Moto Voice will begin. Follow the instructions on the screen — you’ll need to be in a quiet environment for the set up process. Once set up, say “Show me Chrome,” or “Show me the weather,” to open apps or check the weather hands-free. You can even use this feature when your phone is on standby.

You can also use Moto Voice to read calls and texts aloud when you are driving. To set it up, launch the Moto app and tap Moto Voice. Tap the Talk to me menu, and enable activities during which you want the phone to talk to you (i.e., when you’re driving or wearing a headset). You can also add places where Talk to me will automatically activate, like your house or work.

How to disable the Google Now activity stream

Google Now, Google’s AI-powered assistant, is accessible from the left-hand side of the Moto Z2 Force’s home screen by default. It’s where you’ll see the weather forecast, sports scores, packages bound for your address, flight statuses, and articles related to the news you’ve been reading. But if you don’t use it, you’re under no obligation to keep it on your home screen. Disable it by pressing and holding anywhere on the Moto Z2 Force’s home screen until you see a settings menu with three buttons: Wallpapers, Widgets, and Settings. Tap the Settings menu, and then tap Swipe Access. To disable the Google Now feed, tap Nothing. That’s it. The next time you swipe to the left-most part of the lock screen, you won’t see the Google Now interface.