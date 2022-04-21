Motorola adds 5G to its Moto G series of phones

Motorola has just brought 5G to its 2022 Moto G product lineup with the introduction of two new models, the Moto G 5G and the Moto G Stylus 5G.

Following the trend from last year, the new Moto G Stylus 5G is essentially the 5G version of the standard 2022 Moto G Stylus. It packs the same battery, camera modules, and display, but moves from the MediaTek Helio G88 CPU to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 to deliver its 5G capabilities.

The Qualcomm chip also brings a few other enhancements, including Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and NFC, although it still lacks support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard.

Moto G Stylus 5G

Other than support for 5G frequencies, which include mmWave support on the Verizon model, the Moto G Stylus 5G is largely the same phone as its 4G/LTE sibling, although it’s new enough that you’ll get Android 12 preinstalled on it.

The rear camera system offers the same 50-megapixel (MP) primary camera, accompanied by 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cameras. The front camera also still comes in at 16MP, along with a 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The 5,000 mAh battery also supports Motorola’s fastest TurboPower charging speeds along with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. Unlike the standard Moto G Stylus, Motorola isn’t making any bold promises on battery life for the 5G model. The 5G chipset will likely consume more power than the 4G model, but it’s also more efficient than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 that was used in the 2021 Moto G Stylus 5G, and Moto claimed two-day battery life for that one.

Moto G 5G

Unlike the Moto G Stylus 5G, the Moto G 5G is technically a new entry in the Moto G lineup. However, it shares many of the features and specs of the 2022 Moto G Power.

This includes the 90Hz 6.5-inch HD+ display and the 50MP primary rear camera that’s accompanied by a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

On the other hand, the front selfie camera gets a slight boost to a 13MP shooter, but it also moves down to an f/2.2 aperture. One step forward, one step back.

The Moto G 5G also stays with MediaTek, swapping out the Helio chips found in Motorola’s other 2022 Moto G series phones for a Dimensity 700 to power its 5G capabilities. The also gives it an upgrade to Bluetooth 5.1, but sadly there’s no NFC here.

Motorola is promising up to two days of battery life from the 5,000 mAh battery on the Moto G 5G, along with 10-watt rapid charging to get powered back up quickly.

The Moto G Stylus 5G will be available in steel blue or seafoam green with 128GB of storage starting at $500. The Moto G 5G comes in moonlight gray and starts at $400 for the 64GB version.

Editors' Recommendations