Motorola just announced a new Moto G phone with a surprising spec

Motorola's new Moto G Power 2025 in Slate and Leaf Green.
Motorola

It’s a new year, and Motorola is kicking it off with two new Moto G phones. Both the new Moto G Power 2025 and Moto G 2025 are budget-friendly phones that look solid on paper, but the Moto G Power stands out with a unique feature.

The Moto G Power offers some premium specs at a not-so-premium price. With the Moto G Power, you get a large 6.8-inch display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and maximum 1,000 nits of brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for durability. It’s pretty standard stuff, but it’s also nice to have it on a device that only costs $300. It even has a sleek vegan leather finish.

For sound, Motorola added support for Dolby Atmos, which means a more immersive sound experience, as well as bass boost and hi-res audio.

Motorola packed it with a dual camera system on the rear with a 50MP primary camera and 8MP ultrawide and macro lens. The selfie camera is 16MP and has a new Face Retouch feature, automatically reducing wrinkles or blemishes.

Product renders of Moto G Power in Leaf Green and Slate.
Moto G Power 2025 Motorola

But the Moto G Power doesn’t stop there — it has a massive 5,000mAh battery inside that should easily get you through an entire day and then some. And when you do need to charge, it has 30W TurboPower wired charging and 15W wireless if you prefer skipping the wires.

Other durability features for the Moto G Power include MIL-STD–810H certification so that it can endure falls from about 4 feet, withstand temperatures from -4 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, and even humidity levels up to 95%.

What about that unique feature we mentioned earlier? The new Moto G Power also has IP68 and IP69 underwater protection. It’s rare to see a $300 phone with an IP68 rating, and the only other mainstream phone so far to have IP69 is the OnePlus 13. If you’ve been waiting for a budget phone with water resistance as good as more expensive flagships, this is it.

Though the Moto G Power is the more interesting of this duo, the Moto G also has potential. It has a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for a water-repellent design, and also has vegan leather. Like the Moto G Power, the standard Moto G also has Dolby Atmos, bass boost, and hi-res audio.

Product renders of Moto G 2025 in Sapphire and Forest Green.
Moto G 2025 Motorola

The camera system on the Moto G isn’t as impressive, as it only sports a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP macro lens, but it does have a 16MP selfie camera. It also has a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower wired charging but no wireless charging.

Both phones will come with Android 15 and Motorola’s suite of security software like Moto Secure and Family Space. The Moto G Power also gets Smart Connect.

The Moto G 2025 will be available beginning on January 30 at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Motorola’s online store for $200. The Moto G Power 2025 will be available starting February 6 for $300. Canadian users can expect both phones beginning on May 2.

Hopefully, the new Moto G 2025 and Moto G Power 2025 will be better than the Moto G Power 5G 2024 and Moto G 2024 from last year.

