Motorola debuts four new G series phones starting at $227

Motorola has just refreshed its G series of budget smartphones with four new offerings. The new series starts with the Moto G31 at 200 euros ($227). It’s joined by the Moto G41 at 250 euros ($284) and the Moto G51 and Moto G71, which will sell for 230 euros ($261) and 300 euros ($340) respectively.

Motorola has also announced a highly affordable flagship called the Motorola G200 that will cater to the premium segment. All this follows closely on the heels of the Moto Watch 100 launch.

While each of these phones cater to a particular price point, there are quite a few similarities between them. For instance, all the phones have the same 5000mAh battery, the same vanilla version of Android 11 with some customization features built on top by Motorola, and one guaranteed OS update. The four phones also share the same central hole-punch cutout display, as well as an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro lens.

The Moto G31 and G41 are 4G devices that share the same MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 6.4-inch FHD+ 60Hz OLED display, and a 13MP selfie shooter. Both the devices also have an IPX2 rating, as well as a microSD card slot.

The Moto G31 has a 50MP main camera, 10-watt charging, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage, while the G41 comes with a 48MP main camera, 30W charging, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

The Moto G31 will be available in Mineral Gray and Baby Blue, while the Moto G41 will come in Meteorite Black and Pearl Gold. Both the Moto G31 and G41 will be available in Europe soon, followed by launches in Latin America and the Middle East.

The Moto G51 and G71 offer Snapdragon chipsets, along with 5G, as part of their more premium prices. The G51 has a Snapdragon 480 Plus chip running beneath a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone also brings 10W charging, a 50MP main camera, and an IP52 rating. The Moto G71. which is on the high end of the series. has a newly launched 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It is equipped with a 6.4-inch 60Hz OLED panel, 30W charging, a 50MP main camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Moto G51 will be available in Bright Silver and Indigo Blue, while the G71 will come in Arctic Blue, Iron Black, and Neptune Green. Both these handsets will also be released in Europe first, followed by India, Latin America, and the Middle East.

