 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The new Motorola Edge 50 just set a smartphone world record

By
An official render of the Motorola Edge 50 smartphone.
Flipkart

Yesterday, renders and specs for a new Motorola phone leaked online. Fast-forward a few hours, and the phone is now official! It’s called the Motorola Edge 50, and it looks like a fairly interesting release.

Design-wise, the Motorola Edge 50 (unsurprisingly) looks a lot like other Motorola Edge phones released this year. It comes in three colors, including Jungle Green and Pantone Peach Fuzz with a vegan leather finish, while the third Koala Grey color comes in a vegan suede backside.

Recommended Videos

What’s particularly interesting is Motorola’s claim that the Edge 50 is the “world’s slimmest MIL-STD-810H military grade certified” smartphone. That’s a durability rating we typically only see for much more rugged-looking devices, so the fact that Motorola was able to apply it to such a slim phone is pretty impressive.

An official render of the Motorola Edge 50 smartphone.
Flipkart

We don’t know the phone’s official dimensions, but based on the product photos, it looks mighty thin indeed. There’s also an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Around the front is a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 1,900 nits of peak brightness. While not confirmed on the Edge 50’s product page, we expect it to have a 120Hz refresh rate, too. Flip the phone over, and you’ll find a 50-megapixel main camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with “30x zoom” (likely 3x optical zoom), and a 13MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view. There’s also a 32MP selfie camera.

An official render of the Motorola Edge 50 smartphone.
Flipkart

Take a look inside, and you’ll find a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, 256GB of storage, a 5,000 mAh battery, 68-watt wired charging, and 15W wireless charging. The chipset choice is an interesting one, as it’s the same chip used in last year’s Motorola Razr 2023. It was a perfectly fine chip last year, though it’ll be interesting to see how it holds up in 2024.

On the software front, the Motorola Edge 50 ships with Android 14. It’s promised three years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches.

An official render of the Motorola Edge 50 smartphone.
Flipkart

The Motorola Edge 50 is set to launch in India on August 1. As of right now, Motorola has not announced its price, and it’s likely we won’t see this one come to the U.S. Regardless, it’s interesting to see Motorola continue to grow the Edge 50 series. The company already launched three models earlier this year, followed by the Motorola Edge 2024 in the U.S.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
The Motorola Razr just got some tough competition
Honor Magic V Flip cover display.

Honor has launched its very first foldable clamshell phone in China in the form of the Honor Magic V Flip. Though Honor has already been an established player in the foldable market with the Magic V series, this is the brand’s first flip phone, which joins the likes of Motorola Razr Plus, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Oppo Find N3, and more.

The Honor Magic V Flip is quite an impressive flip phone. It appears to be ahead of the competition with the large 4-inch cover display, which is the largest we’ve seen yet, and it provides a unique dual-screen experience.

Read more
How good can a $99 smartphone be? This new one looks surprisingly great
The TCL 50 XE 5G.

If you have $99 to spare and need a new Android phone, you may want to check out the new TCL 50 XE 5G, now available from Verizon Prepaid. This newest offering from TCL offers productivity and good performance while remaining accessible to everyone at a very low price.

The TCL 50 XE 5G has a 6.56-inch HD+ display powered by TCL’s NXTVISION technology. This means that color, contrast, and clarity are optimized for users in real time, providing a screen that probably looks a lot better than what you'd expect at this price. Like other TCL phones, the NXTVISION app provides users with multiple settings for optimal visuals, whether they’re watching videos, playing games, or reading.

Read more
The new Motorola Edge (2024) looks like an incredible Pixel 8a alternative
Someone holding the Motorola Edge (2024).

Motorola is a brand that offers a wide variety of smartphones across all price points, whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option or something more along the lines of a flagship device. The latest offering from Motorola is the Motorola Edge (2024), and it looks like a really solid choice if you want some power at a budget-friendly price.

With the Motorola Edge (2024), you have a pretty standard glass slab form factor smartphone. Motorola adds a touch of elegance with a beautiful Midnight Blue vegan leather back that should be a lot more grippy than your typical glass phone. It also has an IP68 rating, so it can withstand dust, dirt, and sand while being able to be submerged up to 1.5 meters in freshwater for up to 30 minutes.

Read more