The new Motorola Edge 50 just set a smartphone world record

Yesterday, renders and specs for a new Motorola phone leaked online. Fast-forward a few hours, and the phone is now official! It’s called the Motorola Edge 50, and it looks like a fairly interesting release.

Design-wise, the Motorola Edge 50 (unsurprisingly) looks a lot like other Motorola Edge phones released this year. It comes in three colors, including Jungle Green and Pantone Peach Fuzz with a vegan leather finish, while the third Koala Grey color comes in a vegan suede backside.

What’s particularly interesting is Motorola’s claim that the Edge 50 is the “world’s slimmest MIL-STD-810H military grade certified” smartphone. That’s a durability rating we typically only see for much more rugged-looking devices, so the fact that Motorola was able to apply it to such a slim phone is pretty impressive.

We don’t know the phone’s official dimensions, but based on the product photos, it looks mighty thin indeed. There’s also an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Around the front is a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 1,900 nits of peak brightness. While not confirmed on the Edge 50’s product page, we expect it to have a 120Hz refresh rate, too. Flip the phone over, and you’ll find a 50-megapixel main camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with “30x zoom” (likely 3x optical zoom), and a 13MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view. There’s also a 32MP selfie camera.

Take a look inside, and you’ll find a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, 256GB of storage, a 5,000 mAh battery, 68-watt wired charging, and 15W wireless charging. The chipset choice is an interesting one, as it’s the same chip used in last year’s Motorola Razr 2023. It was a perfectly fine chip last year, though it’ll be interesting to see how it holds up in 2024.

On the software front, the Motorola Edge 50 ships with Android 14. It’s promised three years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches.

The Motorola Edge 50 is set to launch in India on August 1. As of right now, Motorola has not announced its price, and it’s likely we won’t see this one come to the U.S. Regardless, it’s interesting to see Motorola continue to grow the Edge 50 series. The company already launched three models earlier this year, followed by the Motorola Edge 2024 in the U.S.