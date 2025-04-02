Motorola Edge 60 Fusion’s stunning colors will make you swoon

Motorola has announced the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, the first smartphone in what we expect to be a series of Edge 60 devices. What makes this one special is a quad-curve “edge” screen, which apparently blends seamlessly into the rear panel, presumably with minimal bezel on show. It certainly looks like an all-screen phone in the renders. Motorola continues its trendsetting partnership with Pantone for the rear panel, offering three lovely new colors for the phone.

The Edge 60 Neo is also the first Motorola phone to come with the brand’s Moto AI features already installed and baked into the operating system. AI features include transcription and summarization for audio and text notes, and a generative AI image tool called Magic Canvas, all running on Android 15.

Recommended Videos

Back to those colors. There are four in total, with a creamy, warm pink called Pantone Zephyr, a metallic blue called Pantone Slipstream, and a green called Pantone Amazonite taking center stage in the collection. A fourth version, which looks a lot like the Pantone Grisaille grey we loved on the Edge 50 Neo, should also be available. It’s great to see a new phone come out in a variety of eye-catching, fun colors, and it makes the Edge 60 Fusion very desirable. Pantone has also worked with Motorola to tune the screen’s colors.

The screen itself is a 6.67-inch OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, while inside the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. On the back is a 50MP main camera and a 13MP wide-angle camera, plus there’s a 3-in-1 light sensor to balance exposure and color reproduction. The wide-angle camera also enables a macro mode. A 5,200mAh battery provides the power complete with 68W TurboPower wired fast charging, plus the phone has stereo speakers, NFC, and a 32MP selfie camera.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is available to purchase in the U.K., Europe, Asia, and Latin America, and will be available from Amazon later in April. It costs 300 British pounds, which is around $387. Motorola releases slightly different models in the U.S. to the ones it releases in the U.K., and uses a different naming system too. Currently, it has not announced a U.S. equivalent for the new Edge 60 Fusion.