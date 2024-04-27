Save $200 on this Android phone and get free Bose earbuds

For those who are looking to buy a new Android phone, you may want to go for this offer from Motorola — the third-generation Motorola Edge Plus for only $600 following a $200 discount on its original price of $800, and it comes with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, which are worth $299, for free. That’s unbelievable value that will be tough to get from other phone deals, but you’ll have to hurry with your purchase if you want to take advantage of this bargain because there’s no telling when it ends.

Why you should buy the Motorola Edge Plus (2023)

We reviewed the third-generation Motorola Edge Plus, released just last year, as a worthy competitor to the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S23. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, and it’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to prevent scratches from daily wear and tear. The Motorola Edge Plus is also pretty fast with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM, and while it ships with Android 13, you can upgrade it to the latest Android 14 as soon as you unbox the device.

The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) offers 512GB of internal storage, and its 5,100 mAh battery can last up to 40 hours on a single charge. It’s equipped with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera at the back, and a 60MP selfie camera at the front. For added durability, the Motorola Edge Plus also comes with an IP68 rating for proper protection against water submersion and dust.

In one of the most attractive Motorola phone deals that we’ve seen recently, the third-generation Motorola Edge Plus is down to just $600 from $800 for savings of $200, and it’s bundled with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, which usually cost $299, for free. If you’re planning to buy a new Android phone, why not get excellent noise-cancelling wireless earbuds along the way? However, if you want the discount and the freebie, you need to complete your transaction for the Motorola Edge Plus quickly because the offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

