 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $200 on this Android phone and get free Bose earbuds

Aaron Mamiit
By
Motorola Edge Plus (2023) lying on a bench.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

For those who are looking to buy a new Android phone, you may want to go for this offer from Motorola — the third-generation Motorola Edge Plus for only $600 following a $200 discount on its original price of $800, and it comes with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, which are worth $299, for free. That’s unbelievable value that will be tough to get from other phone deals, but you’ll have to hurry with your purchase if you want to take advantage of this bargain because there’s no telling when it ends.

Why you should buy the Motorola Edge Plus (2023)

We reviewed the third-generation Motorola Edge Plus, released just last year, as a worthy competitor to the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S23. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, and it’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to prevent scratches from daily wear and tear. The Motorola Edge Plus is also pretty fast with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM, and while it ships with Android 13, you can upgrade it to the latest Android 14 as soon as you unbox the device.

The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) offers 512GB of internal storage, and its 5,100 mAh battery can last up to 40 hours on a single charge. It’s equipped with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera at the back, and a 60MP selfie camera at the front. For added durability, the Motorola Edge Plus also comes with an IP68 rating for proper protection against water submersion and dust.

Related

In one of the most attractive Motorola phone deals that we’ve seen recently, the third-generation Motorola Edge Plus is down to just $600 from $800 for savings of $200, and it’s bundled with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, which usually cost $299, for free. If you’re planning to buy a new Android phone, why not get excellent noise-cancelling wireless earbuds along the way? However, if you want the discount and the freebie, you need to complete your transaction for the Motorola Edge Plus quickly because the offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This Android phone is a surprisingly great buy at $100
The Moto G Power 5G and Moto G 5G phones in a render.

If you’ve been shopping the best phone deals or are otherwise looking to save on a new phone, we’d like to turn your attention to Motorola. At Motorola right now you can get the Moto G Android phone for just $100. This is essentially an entry-level phone as smartphones go these days, but this savings of $70 from its regular price of $170 makes it a good consideration and one of the best Motorola phone deals you'll find. It’s not everyday you can grab a new phone for just $100, and you can save even more if you have an eligible device to trade-in.

Why you should buy the Motorola Moto G smartphone
You aren’t going to find the Motorola Moto G ranked among the best phones or among the best Android phones, but that doesn’t mean it’s a phone to avoid. And while we aren’t particularly high on the device in our review of the Motorola Moto G, the price point it comes in at with this deal makes it something worth considering if you’re in the market for a new phone. It comes in navy blue with 32GB of internal storage, which isn’t very much as modern smartphones go, but the Moto G does make up for it with some of its other specs and features.

Read more
One of the best budget phones just got even better
Google Pixel 7a in Snow showing home screen.

Phone deals feel extra sweet when they involve a discount on an already great value phone. That’s the case with the Google Pixel 7a which is currently on sale at Amazon for just $349. Usually priced at $499, it’s even better value while it’s $150 off. It’s unlikely to stay this price for too long and it’s already proving popular, so if you want to get in on the action, do so now. If you’re not certain, take a look at what we have to say about it below.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7a
The Google Pixel 7a is a big upgrade from its predecessor and while our review pointed out that its increased price was an issue, that’s no longer something to worry about while it’s on sale. One of the best cheap phones, it offers a lot of great features. One immediate thing to notice is its 6.1-inch OLED display. It’s a full HD screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for durability. It also has a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate so you get smoother scrolling and a generally better experience when watching videos or playing a game.

Read more
Flash sale gets you this iPad Mini-sized Samsung tablet for $99
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in the hands.

If even the best tablet deals still don’t mean you can afford an iPad Mini, how about a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite instead? Usually priced at $159, it’s down to just $99 at Walmart right now and it’s perfect if the main thing you want is a small tablet for browsing online or watching occasional videos. If that sounds tempting, keep reading while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite won’t be featured among the best tablets around, but that isn’t to say that it’s not worth considering. It has an attractive 8.7-inch screen which is slightly larger than the iPad Mini's 8.3-inch display. It’s not as sharp but it’s just fine for watching YouTube videos or similar. If you want to read on the move, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a good bet for that too.

Read more