Motorola has been busy and has four phones to show everyone, three of which are entirely new, and one we’ve seen before. However, they have all been announced for new territories, which confusingly alters depending on the model. Before you start counting out the money for one of these new Moto phones, none are coming to the U.S. or Canada.

With that clear, meet the Motorola Moto G8 Play, the Moto G8 Plus, the Moto E6 Play, and the Motorola One Macro.

Motorola G8 Plus

Motorola’s big main release is the G8 Plus, which has a triple-lens rear camera headed up by a 48-megapixel main lens, with Night Vision technology for a 4x boost in low-light performance. It’s joined by a wide-angle lens with a 117-degree field of view, and a 25-megapixel selfie camera. The 4,000mAh battery will return 40 hours of use, says Motorola, and is recharged using Motorola’s TurboPower feature. This gives eight hours use after 15 minutes of charging.

The phone uses Android 9 Pie as its operating system, and is also equipped with stereo speakers on the body. The G8 Plus will be released on October 24 in India, Mexico, and Brazil, followed by Europe and Australia at the end of the month. The price has been set at 270 euros, or about $300.

Motorola G8 Play

Equipped with a triple-lens camera, the G8 Play has a 13-megapixel main lens, a wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor. The camera uses artificial intelligence (A.I.) to take photos when someone smiles, and to help compose shots too. The phone has a 4,000mAh battery which Motorola says should last for two days before needing a recharge. The G8 Play will be released on October 24 and will be sold on Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and Peru, followed by the rest of Latin America.

Motorola E6 Play

An incredibly affordable smartphone, the E6 Play will cost just 109 euros or about $120. It has a 5.5-inch, 18:9 aspect ratio screen with an HD resolution, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It also has a fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature, plus 32GB internal storage space and a MicroSD card slot too.

You’ll be able to buy the Moto E6 Play from October 24 in Brazil and Mexico, with a wider release in Europe from mid-November. After that, it will be released in Latin America and Asia.

Motorola One Macro

Oddly, the Motorola One Macro had already been announced, but Motorola’s providing a few more details this time around. The name gives away the main feature, which is the camera’s ability to take super-close-up photos, where it will focus on its subject at a distance of just 2 centimeters. The camera array consists of a 13-megapixel main lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Plenty of A.I. is onboard to assist with scene recognition and smile capture features.

The One Macro has a 6.2-inch LCD screen, a Helio P70 processor, a 4,000mAh battery, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, a MicroSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and Android 9 Pie as the operating system. Motorola will sell the One Macro in Europe, Brazil, Mexico, India, and Australia for 200 euros or about $220, more than initially expected.

