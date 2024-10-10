 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Motorola might be making a foldable unlike any we’ve seen before

By
A side view of the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, showing the phone half-folded.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

What do tiny motors, shape-shifting metal, and powerful sensors all have in common? They’re part of a potential Motorola foldable phone. Foldable phones are nothing new, but their design and capabilities have come a long way since the days of the original flip phone. And now, 91Mobiles spotted a patent filing from Motorola that suggests an interesting design unlike anything we’ve seen before.

According to 91mobiles, the patent is titled “Autonomous form factor control of a foldable mobile device.”  Don’t worry, you won’t be tested on that. It basically boils down to a phone that can adjust its hinge position to help keep the user in the center of the frame, similar to Apple’s Center Stage feature — except this is controlled through hardware, not software.

Recommended Videos

A series of small motors would control the hinge of the phone to adjust its up and down position according to where you are in the frame. The way it all works gets a bit technical, so just stay with us for a moment. The LRA, or Linear Resonant Actuator, is a motor that works a lot like a spring. The previously mentioned “shape-shifting metal” is actually a Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) first designed for use in spacecraft. It’s a type of metal that changes shape when heat is applied, like through an electrical charge.

A screenshot of Motorola's patent filing.
91Mobiles

The way the whole setup works is by measuring whether you are moving closer to the phone or further away. If you move closer, the camera will tilt up — and it does the opposite when you move farther away. The movement isn’t as robust as a dedicated device like the Echo Show 10, but it’s still really impressive for a small phone.

Related

One potential use case is taking a meeting at your desk during the workday. You might lean backward or forward, adjust your chair, or just change your position. The phone will move so that you can still see the screen and, in turn, so that other attendees can see you.

There’s no word on when or even if this phone will come to fruition. Motorola filed a patent, which means it has some idea in mind for this design, but it could be a year or two before we see a functioning product.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
The iPhone 16 Pro could get a charging upgrade we’ve waited years for
Blue Titanium iPhone 15 Pro with the USB-C cable it comes with.

Charging speeds for Apple iPhones have not improved for a considerable period. However, this may change with the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. As per ITHome, both models could support 40-watt wired charging and 20W MagSafe charging.

Interestingly, the news suggests only the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will receive the charging improvements, not the expected iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. While 40W still won't match phones like the OnePlus 12 with its 80W charging, it'll be a significant upgrade compared to previous iPhones.

Read more
Does the Motorola Razr 2024 have wireless charging?
Motorola Razr Plus 2024 in green lying on a table.

The Motorola Razr 2024 is officially out just in time for the summer, giving you two new folding phones to compete with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. There are technically two models: the base Motorola Razr 2024 and the higher-tier Motorola Razr Plus 2024, each with some variation in specs and design.

Now, you might be wondering if both phones come with premium features like wireless charging. The good news is that the answer is yes, though there are some caveats we’ll explore below.
Does the Razr 2024 have wireless charging?

Read more
Is the Motorola Razr 2024 waterproof?
Someone holding the Motorola Razr 2024.

Motorola is a company that's easy to miss news about, but the Motorola Razr 2024 and Motorola Razr Plus 2024 are both reasons why you should be paying attention. Motorola's twin foldable smartphones are some of the best you can buy, with gorgeous designs, incredible screens, and a folding mechanism that's a genuine competitor for Samsung's Z Flip devices.

This year, Motorola has made some big tweaks to its two flip phones, but one of the ones you may have missed was a change in their water-resistance ratings. In previous years, the Motorola Razr and Razr Plus sported IP52 ratings for water and dust resistance, meaning they were splash-resistant but not particularly protected against drops into deeper water.

Read more