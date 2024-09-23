A new Motorola Razr is likely on the way, according to findings from the website 91Mobiles. The new device appeared on the Geekbench platform under the name “Motorola Razr 50s.” This phone would most likely be specced below the Razr 50 and the Razr 50 Ultra, which you probably know better as the Razr 2024 and the Razr Plus 2024.

Benchmarking can give us an idea of how powerful a device is without revealing specific specifications, and that’s exactly what happened here. On a single-core test, the Motorola Razr 50s scored 1,040 points and 3,003 on a multi-core test.

In comparison, the Motorola Razr 2024 — whose specs we do know — scored 1,051 points in a single-core test and 3,032 in a multi-core test. This means the Razr 50s is likely to be nearly on par with the Razr 2024 in terms of power and performance.

The listing also reveals a few more details, including that the Razr 50s will run on the MediaTek 7300 chipset with a base CPU clock of 2GHz and 8GB of RAM. The eight-core ARM processor is split into two clusters of four cores each, and the phone ships with Android 14.

Based on this information, it’s not a huge leap to assume this will be a lower-cost variant of the Razr 2024. The Razr 2024 starts at $700 and the Razr Plus 2024 starts at $1,000, so this device could likely be priced somewhere between $400 and $500.

Let’s be clear: For a folding flip phone, that’s a wildly low price, and it looks like it will still have decent power. It’s an exciting prospect, even if much of what we expect comes from educated guesses. The Razr 2024 is already one of the best foldable values on the market, so the idea of an even more affordable version is pretty darn exciting. If executed correctly, it could be a strong contender for one of the year’s best smartphones.