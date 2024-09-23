 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Motorola might be working on another cheap foldable. Here’s what we know

By
Someone holding the Motorola Razr 2024, showing its cover screen.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

A new Motorola Razr is likely on the way, according to findings from the website 91Mobiles. The new device appeared on the Geekbench platform under the name “Motorola Razr 50s.” This phone would most likely be specced below the Razr 50 and the Razr 50 Ultra, which you probably know better as the Razr 2024 and the Razr Plus 2024.

Benchmarking can give us an idea of how powerful a device is without revealing specific specifications, and that’s exactly what happened here. On a single-core test, the Motorola Razr 50s scored 1,040 points and 3,003 on a multi-core test.

Recommended Videos

In comparison, the Motorola Razr 2024 — whose specs we do know — scored 1,051 points in a single-core test and 3,032 in a multi-core test. This means the Razr 50s is likely to be nearly on par with the Razr 2024 in terms of power and performance.

Related

The listing also reveals a few more details, including that the Razr 50s will run on the MediaTek 7300 chipset with a base CPU clock of 2GHz and 8GB of RAM. The eight-core ARM processor is split into two clusters of four cores each, and the phone ships with Android 14.

Based on this information, it’s not a huge leap to assume this will be a lower-cost variant of the Razr 2024. The Razr 2024 starts at $700 and the Razr Plus 2024 starts at $1,000, so this device could likely be priced somewhere between $400 and $500.

Let’s be clear: For a folding flip phone, that’s a wildly low price, and it looks like it will still have decent power. It’s an exciting prospect, even if much of what we expect comes from educated guesses. The Razr 2024 is already one of the best foldable values on the market, so the idea of an even more affordable version is pretty darn exciting. If executed correctly, it could be a strong contender for one of the year’s best smartphones.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Circle to Search just got another cool feature. Here’s how it works
Using Circle to Search on the Google Pixel 8a.

Have you ever heard an amazing song playing over the speakers, only for it to end before you can get your phone out and Shazam it? It's definitely happened to me (and could have deprived me from discovering great bands like Röyksopp).

Those days are over now that Google has expanded its Circle to Search feature. All you have to do is long-press the navigation bar or home button on a supported device, and a new music icon will appear next to the search bar. Tap that icon, and if a song is playing on your device or over the store speakers, it will attempt to identify it. If the song ends, start humming. Seriously, you can hum the song, and Circle to Search can still identify it.

Read more
Can Motorola’s cheap folding phone beat the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in a camera test? I found out
A person holding the Motorola Razr 2024 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

You’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. You have looked at it enviously but get put off by the price that's even higher than it was last year. I know the feeling. But then you see the Motorola Razr 2024, another really good folding phone that could be yours for a lot less. While there are various specification differences, the cameras are closely matched on paper, which will likely come as a surprise given the price difference.

Should you choose the Razr 2024 over the Galaxy Z Flip 6 if you want to take good photos, or is it the other way around? I found out when I put the pair to the test.
The camera specs
Motorola Razr 2024 (left) and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more
I used the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Here’s why it may be 2024’s best foldable
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold with its inner display open and turned on.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold might just be the biggest generational improvement I’ve seen on any foldable device. While Samsung is an old hand in the foldable market, a lot of its tweaks are fairly incremental, with minor improvements to the hinge, some spec bumps, and a few other bells and whistles.

The jump between the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the first Pixel Fold is much more dramatic. Google completely revamped the design, added some cool new Gemini features, and made serious improvements to the specs. The result is a foldable phone that may very well beat out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in usability and more than matches it in terms of specs. Here's a first look.
Google's hardware is outstanding

Read more