If you’re planning to buy a new Android smartphone but you don’t want to spend several hundreds of dollars, the good news is that there are phone deals that you can shop for huge discounts on already affordable prices. Here’s a great example — the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023, which is already pretty cheap for its sticker price of $250, is down to just $170 following an $80 discount from Motorola. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as there’s no telling how much time is left before the offer ends.

Why you should buy the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023

The Motorola Moto G 5G 2023, as its name implies, supports 5G technology, so it will be able to take advantage of networks’ improved connectivity. The smoother streaming and faster downloading is further enhanced by the smartphone’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor and 4GB of RAM. While the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 won’t be able to challenge the performance of the best Android phones with these specifications, they’re more than enough for the average user.

The 6.5-inch touchscreen of the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 offers HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, for sharp visuals and seamless movements, and the smartphone is also equipped with a pair of large stereo speakers for high-quality audio output. It’s pre-installed with Android 13, which you’ll be able to upgrade to the latest Android 14, and its internal storage of 128GB may be expanded by up to 1TB through a microSD card. The Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 also features a 48MP camera system with Quad Pixel technology for better light sensitivity and Macro Vision to see your subjects up close.

The Motorola Moto G 5G 2023, which is already relatively affordable to start with at $250, is even cheaper in an ongoing offer from Motorola. The Android smartphone is down to only $170 for $80 in savings, but we don’t think this price is going to last long. If you think the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 will suit your needs and it fits your budget, then don’t hesitate — proceed with the transaction immediately before you miss out on the discount. Keep delaying, and you may find the smartphone back to its normal price.

