Motorola is selling unlocked smartphones for just $150 today

Have you been looking for phone deals but don’t want to spend a ton of money on flagship devices from Apple and Samsung? Have you ever considered investing in an unlocked Motorola? For a limited time, the company is offering a $100 markdown on the Motorola Moto G 5G. It can be yours for just $150, and your days and nights of phone-shopping will finally be over!

Why you should buy the Motorola Moto G 5G

Powered by the Snapdragon 480+ 5G CPU and 4GB of RAM, the Moto G delivers exceptional performance across the board. From UI navigation to apps, games, and camera functions, you can expect fast load times, next to no buffering, and smooth animations. You’ll also get up to 128GB of internal storage that you’ll be able to use for photos, videos, music, and any other mobile content you can store locally.

The Moto G’s 48MP camera system is great for amateurs photographers who want professional-quality photos. Thanks to Quad Pixel technology, the Moto G is extra-reactive to ambient lighting, adjusting on the fly to give you detailed pictures come day or night. You’ll also love editing photos on the 6.5-inch HD+ touchscreen before sending them off to friends and family.

While we can’t say this is the best phone for video games (check out our roundup of the best gaming phones), the Moto G does offer a 120Hz refresh rate, which bodes well for those who plan on watching sports highlights and other fast-moving videos with the Moto G.

As far as battery life goes, Motorola claims you’ll get up to 48 hours before the lights go out. While this is going to vary based on factors like screen brightness, video streaming, volume, etc., even just 24 hours of battery is better than a lot of the competition.

We do our best to call out the smartphone deals that matter, and this is one you don’t want to miss. Take home your very own Motorola Moto G 5G for only $150 when you buy through Motorola today.

