Motorola’s AirTag rival is now on sale. Here’s where you can buy it

The Moto Tag attached to a suitcase.
If you’ve been eagerly awaiting Motorola’s AirTag rival, the Moto Tag, since its announcement back in June, good news! It is now available for purchase, and it’s one of the coolest little item trackers out there.

For those who aren’t aware of what the Moto Tag is, it’s basically a better version of Apple’s AirTag. It’s a Bluetooth tracker that will help you find and locate any of your items that it is attached to. Some popular choices are keys, purses and backpacks, wallets, and more. The Moto Tag has a sleek and compact design that makes it easy to attach to your valuable items, and its shape makes it compatible with a lot of existing accessories on the market.

Despite its name, the Moto Tag actually works with any Android phone you may already have, not just Motorola phones. It utilizes Google’s Find My Device network, which works similarly to Apple’s own Find My network. There is an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip inside, and it’s seamlessly integrated in Motorola’s own ecosystem of devices.

The Moto Tag attached to a purse.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Moto Tag uses a simple CR20232 battery, which should last about a full year before it needs to be replaced. It has an IP67 rating, which means it’s quite durable against dust and dirt. It can even be submerged in fresh water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

Once a Moto Tag is activated, you can pinpoint the location of any item with the Find My Device Android app. When you use it with an Android device that supports UWB, like the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, you also have the ability to locate through precision tracking. The reverse also works since the Moto Tag has a button that can ring your paired phone to find it.

The Moto Tag’s coolest feature makes it better than the competition: the dedicated multifunction button. This button can be used as a remote shutter button or timer to help you capture a photo. This functionality works with any Android phone.

Someone holding the Moto Tag.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

All of that sounds cool, but how easy is it to set up? It’s quite intuitive and fast, too! The Moto Tag utilizes Google’s Fast Pair technology, so all you have to do is power it on and bring it near a compatible Android phone. It initiates the setup process that just needs a tap to complete. You can then use the Moto Tag app to further customize the experience by changing tag names, adjusting alert volumes, checking battery life, and more.

Where can you buy the Moto Tag? In the U.S., the Moto Tag can be purchased from Motorola’s website or Amazon and costs $30 for one or $100 for a pack of four.

In Canada, it is only available from Motorola’s Canadian website for $40 CAD for a single or $140 CAD for a four-pack.

