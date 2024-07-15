If you’re impressed by Motorola’s resurgence in the smartphone industry, you shouldn’t miss this chance to buy one of the brand’s devices with a huge discount from this year’s Prime Day deals. There’s always high demand for Prime Day smartphone deals during the shopping event, and we expect the same for Motorola’s products. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as we think the most popular Motorola Prime Day deals will sell out quickly.

Best Motorola Prime Day deal

Motorola Razr 2023 — $450, was $700

If you want to try owning a foldable phone but you’d like to stick to a tight budget, you may want to go for the Motorola Razr 2023, which is currently even cheaper for Prime Day. It’s included in our roundup of the best folding phones as the best cheap folding phone, as it provides a hassle-free foldable smartphone experience that keeps things simple. Shipping with Android 13 pre-installed and internal storage of 128GB, this device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM. Its 1.5-inch external OLED display lets you view notifications, check the weather, play music, record videos, and more without having to open the phone, while its 6.9-inch main pOLED display offers Full HD+ resolution and an up to 144Hz refresh rate for sharp details and smooth animations.

Originally priced at $700, the Motorola Razr 2023 is down to a very affordable $450 from Motorola, for a $250 discount during this year’s Motorola Prime Day deals. We’re not sure if the offer will remain available until the last minute of the shopping holiday though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you should buy the Motorola Razr 2023 right now to make sure that you pocket the savings.

More Motorola Prime Day deals we love

There are many more Motorola Prime Day deals that you should consider, and we’ve rounded up the rest of our top picks here. Whether you want to stick to a tight budget when buying a new phone, or you’re thinking about splurging on a flagship model, there’s surely something from these offers that will catch your attention. If you want a Motorola smartphone, you’ll be able to get one for much cheaper than usual during Prime Day, but don’t wait until the last minute of the shopping event as stocks may be gone by then.

How to choose a Motorola phone on Prime Day

Motorola is an excellent brand that has found its way back to our list of the best smartphones, and if you’re interested in buying any of its devices, you shouldn’t let Prime Day pass without taking advantage of any of the offers that we’ve highlighted above. There are several models to choose from though, and here’s how you will narrow down your choices.

First and foremost, you should determine how much you’re willing to spend on Motorola Prime Day deals. If you’ve got the cash to buy a flagship model, you can go for the Motorola Edge (2024) for a traditional smartphone or the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) if you want to try owning a folding phone. For those who want a budget-friendly device, check out the Moto G Play (2023), but you can get the Moto G 5G (2024) or the Moto G Power 5G (2024) if you’re willing to spend a bit more. There are other Motorola phone models available, but before you go through them, it’s highly recommended that you set a maximum budget, then stay committed to it so that you don’t go overboard and be left with no cash to spend on other Prime Day deals.

Once you’ve selected the Motorola phone that you want to buy, you’ll have to check if the device is compatible with your preferred carrier, especially if you already have an existing plan. You’ll also have to choose the phone’s built-in storage if there re options available for that particular model — you’re going to want to get the highest internal storage that you can afford, though you can also use cloud storage to back up your files such as photos and videos. You should also think about all the accessories that you’re going to buy for your Motorola phone, such as its case and an extra charger, and incorporate that into your budget for your purchase.

How we chose these Motorola Prime Day deals

When we selected the Motorola Prime Day deals that we recommended above, we made sure that they’re all worth buying because of their low prices and huge discounts. Any Motorola phone is a worthwhile purchase, but of course, it’s going to be much better if you can get one for much cheaper than usual. We’re not after just a few dollars in savings here, as we want you to be able to brag that you were able to buy a Motorola smartphone for a bargain.

Prime Day is a shopping event of Amazon, but the deals aren’t limited to it as other retailers have also rolled out offers of their own so that they can keep up with the deluge of shoppers going online. This means the prices of Motorola smartphones are different across all of the channels, and it may be tough to determine where you can get a particular model for its cheapest price. Don’t worry though, as we’re doing the hard work so you won’t have to — the prices that we’ve got here are the lowest for these Motorola Prime Day deals, and we’ll keep updating this page to make sure that this stays true.