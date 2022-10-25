The Motorola Razr 2022 is set to be available in the U.K. and pther parts of Europe starting October 25. It will be the first region outside China where the latest Moto foldable is sold.

The last time we heard about the Razr 2022 was in August when the phone received its China launch, but at the time, nothing was said about an international launch, leaving us waiting for news. Now that the phone is more widely available, has anything changed?

The Razr 2022 is a considerable step up over the more nostalgic entries in the foldable Razr series. This is a smartphone with serious specs, starting out with the 6.7-inch, 144Hz P-OLED screen visible when the phone is unfolded, and the 2.7-inch Quick View screen that’s ready to be used when the phone is closed.

The hinge allows the phone to be held open at different angles, allowing for video to be watched without having to prop the phone up against something. A split-screen mode enables multitasking when the phone is held open like this too. A 50-megapixel main camera leads the Razr 2022’s camera array and is joined by a 13MP wide-angle camera. There’s also a 32MP selfie camera at the top of the screen when the phone is open.

Perhaps the most welcome new specification is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which will make the Razr 2022 a seriously high-performance device, and should put it on a performance level with its main rival, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Motorola has been very clever with the price of the Razr 2022, and at 949 British pounds (about $1,070), it undercuts the 999 pounds Galaxy Z Flip 4 by enough to get some attention. In the rest of Europe, the Razr 2022 costs 1199 euros.

Unfortunately, there’s still no word on a U.S. release for the Razr 2022. It’s possible the phone may eventually arrive, perhaps in early 2023, and should it do so with a $949 price tag, it’ll have a good chance to take on the excellent Z Flip 4 too. Check out all the specifications for the Razr 2022 in our original coverage of the phone.

