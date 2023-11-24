Folding phones are undeniably cool — but they also tend to be expensive. The idea of getting a smartphone that can fold in half sounds amazing, but when you see some folding phones selling for close to $2,000, it’s easy to see why so many people just stick with regular, non-folding phones.

The Motorola Razr (2023) completely changed all of this. Announced earlier this summer and released in the U.S. in October, the Razr (2023) launched with a simple goal: Be the first truly affordable folding phone. It achieved that with a retail price of $700, making it significantly cheaper than all of its folding competition. But Black Friday 2023 is now here, and the Motorola Razr got even cheaper.

As part of the Black Friday shopping season, you can now buy the Motorola Razr (2023) for just $500. That’s a savings of $200 off an already low retail price, making the Razr (2023) the cheapest way to buy a folding phone this year — and by a very significant margin.

Don't Miss:

The Razr (2023) is a flip-phone style foldable; it looks like a traditional smartphone when it’s open, but you can fold it in half to transform it into a compact square. When it’s folded up like this, the Razr (2023) shows off its 1.5-inch cover display to show the time, date, notifications, weather, and other information. You’ll need to open the phone to do the vast majority of your tasks, but you can still keep an eye on things when the Razr is closed.

Previous Next 1 of 3 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends Andy Boxall / Digital Trends Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

When the Razr is open, you’re treated to a 6.9-inch OLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It’s bright, colorful, and about as good of a screen as you could ask for at this price — not to mention the fact that it also folds in half.

Powering the Razr (2023) is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, and while it’s not the best chip for graphically intense games, it handles most day-to-day tasks just fine. Battery life has also been very good in our testing, and there’s support for both 30W wired charging and 5W wireless charging.

What about the cameras? You get two rear cameras: a 64MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. There’s also a 32MP selfie camera at the top of the screen. Although these aren’t the best cameras we’ve used this year, they’re more than suitable for casual shots you want to upload to Instagram or Twitter/X. And since this is a foldable, you can use the 64MP primary camera to take selfies when the phone is shut and use the cover screen as a tiny viewfinder.

The Motorola Razr (2023) won’t blow you away in any one category, but it’s very well-rounded in virtually every regard. It’d be a really solid midrange Android phone at this $500 Black Friday price, but remember — it’s also a folding phone. And it’s a lovely folding phone at that. The hinge feels sturdy and reliable. You can do a half-fold and set the Razr on a table or desk and essentially have a kickstand wherever you go. And if you want a phone you can flick open and closed just like the good old days, you can do that, too.

That’s what makes the Motorola Razr so special. It’s a great Android phone, it’s a confident folding phone, and it also happens to be one that costs just $500. It’s a seemingly impossible offer, but it’s very real indeed.

Folding phones may not be for you, and that’s okay! But if you’ve been thinking about making the jump, this Black Friday deal is the perfect time to finally do so. The Motorola Razr (2023) is an excellent first folding phone, and if you can pick it up for $500, it really is a no-brainer.

Editors' Recommendations