The 2023 Motorola Razr is down to $400 from $700 at Best Buy

If you’re looking for phone deals but you don’t want to buy a traditional smartphone, you may want to check out Best Buy’s offer for the Motorola Razr 2023. We’re highlighting this offer because there’s a significant discount in store for you — specifically, a $300 discount on the folding phone’s original price of $700, bringing it down to a very affordable $300. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before this bargain ends, but we think stocks are already running low. You’ll have to complete your purchase quickly if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Motorola Razr 2023

The launch of the Motorola Razr 2024 has taken the spotlight away from the Motorola Razr 2023, but last year’s version remains a highly recommended folding phone. That’s because in our comparison of the Motorola Razr 2024 versus Motorola Razr 2023, the only major improvement in this year’s version is its larger and more useful cover screen that can display full-sized widgets. The rest of the changes are minor, which makes the Motorola Razr 2023 a more appealing purchase if you can get it for this cheap.

The Motorola Razr 2023 is equipped with a 1.5-inch OLED cover screen that shows a selection of widgets and your notifications, and it opens up to a gorgeous 6.9-inch OLED inner screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor for smooth performance, and its main camera module features a 64MP main camera with optical image stabilization and a 13MP wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view. There’s a 32MP selfie camera at the top of the inner screen, but it’s better to use the main camera for selfies — double-pressing the power button while the smartphone is closed will allow you to use the cover screen to preview your selfies.

The Motorola Razr 2023 isn’t the latest version of the folding smartphone, but it’s still a worthwhile purchase today, especially if you can get it with Best Buy’s $300 discount from its Motorola phone deals. From its sticker price of $700, it’s down to nearly half-price at just $400, but only if you hurry. We’re not sure how long stocks will last, so you better act fast. Add the Motorola Razr 2023 to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately if you want buy this mobile device for much cheaper than usual.