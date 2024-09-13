The 2023 Motorola razr has a big discount right now

Phone deals have been popping up all over the place lately! Made famous by brands like Motorola, Google, and Samsung, flip-top smartphones pack a lot of the same power and performance metrics as traditional mobile devices while providing users with some very unique design elements, especially when it comes to the chassis and screens. We’re always looking for significant markdowns on these cutting-edge phones, which leads us to this offer:

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the 128GB unlocked version of the 2023 Motorola razr for only $400. Normally, this model sells for $700.

Why you should buy the 2023 Motorola razr

First and foremost, the 2023 razr contains one of the most incredible camera systems we’ve seen on a phone that costs less than $1,000. With its 32MP front-facing lens and 64MP rear cam, you’ll be able to capture stunning pictures and video with the razr. And since you’ll be able to fold the phone into different positions (Motorola likes to call this Flex View), you can shoot footage from multiple angles!

The razr also comes with a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen that delivers up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The latter spec actually makes the razr a pretty decent choice for mobile gaming. Expect vibrant picture quality with rich colors and solid contrast levels. Running Android 13 on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU with 8GB of RAM, you’re going to be blown away at how good this Motorola is at multitasking and load times, too.

On a full charge, the 2023 razr should provide enough battery life for all-day use. Many have reported the phone lasting over 10 hours, which should be sufficient for most folks. Other awesome features include:

Google Assistant compatibility

TurboPower 30W charging (charger sold separately)

A one-year limited warranty from Motorola

Best Buy deals like this one can come and go pretty quickly, so now is always the best time to take advantage of an offer like this one. Save $300 when you purchase the 128GB unlocked 2023 Motorola razr, and be sure to check out some of the other Motorola phone deals we’ve been tracking down.