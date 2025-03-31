Our absolute favorite budget folding phone is an extra $150 off today

This past Friday we released our updated guide to the best phones of today. Most of the top contenders come from brands you see almost daily at this point, with phones like the Apple iPhone 16 and Google Pixel Pro 9 sitting near the top of the list. Samsung and OnePlus also make the list, though aren’t quite as prolific. But when it comes to the great flip phones and great folding phones that are actually affordable? Motorola’s Razr is zooming to the forefront.

Right now, you can get the Motorola Razr 2024, which we dubbed the “best cheap folding phone,” for just $550 instead of the usual $700 the 256GB unlocked version costs. It’s incredibly affordable compared to the competition and an overall delightful phone to use. Tap one of the buttons below to see the Motorola Razr 2024 in a store of your choice while it is $150 off or keep reading to see why we like it so much.

Why you should buy the Motorola Razr 2024

The folding phones of today are way different than the ones we grew up with. In addition to having great phones, they have greater price tags than “flat” phones. However, we’ve found that the Motorola Razr 2024 flips the script in a delightful manner. It’s crease isn’t super noticeable, it has fun always-on cover screen displays, and fun colors to boot. Our Motorola Razr 2024 review also points out the phone’s great battery life (a day and some change) and states that the phone is “easily your best option” if you’re looking for a deal on a flipping/folding phone (and that’s at it’s normal $700 cost).

We’ve also compared the Motorola Razr 2024 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cameras. Why? Partially because we could, but also because the Samsung phone is essentially double the price of the Motorola. You’ll need to check out the comparison first hand to see the results and judge the results for yourself, but the spoiler is that the Motorola does comparably well to the Samsung in all categories of photo but night mode. In fact, in some instances, the humble budget Motorola Razr 2024 actually beats that 4-digit-priced Samsung. Don’t let the low price instantly make you think it’s a cheap phone.

If you want to take advantage of this deal on an unlocked 256GB Motorola Razr 2024, getting it for $550 instead of $700, just tap one of the buttons below to save your $150. Alternatively, check out more folding phone deals to see more of what’s out there.