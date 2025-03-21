 Skip to main content
Motorola Razr 60 leak predicts an odd mix of good and bad news

Alleged render of Motorola Razr 60 showing its cover display.
Motorola’s upcoming clamshell-style foldable phones keep popping up in leaks. The latest one spills the beans on the whole package, including the design and its internal hardware. The entire Razr 60 kit, which might launch in the US as the Razr (2026), is a familiar affair but with a weird set of upgrades and downgrades.

The latest leak comes courtesy of XpertPick and suggests the phone will come in three color options, each with a unique surface finish on the rear shell. The Pantone Gibraltar Sea version offers a rough nylon-inspired finish, while the Pantone Lightest Sky shade comes with a bright acetate finish.

Smaller, but sturdier

The core design language remains identical to the Razr 50, but there is a notable durability upgrade this time around. The Razr 50 offered only IPX8-rated protection, while the Razr 60 will reportedly serve a stronger IP48 clearance for dust and water resistance.

Alleged render of Motorola Razr 60 showing its inner display.
Another interesting change is an apparent reduction in the screen size. The inner foldable display on the Razr 60 is said to be a 6.7-inch pOLED HDR10+ unit. For comparison, its predecessor offered a larger 6.9-inch screen.

Though the inner display gets a reduction in size, it purportedly lands a neat upgrade. The leak mentions support for “wet touch functionality.” Users will supposedly be able to use the screen even when it’s wet, a convenience we recently saw on the OnePlus 13, as well.

On the Razr 60, the RAM and storage have been upgraded to 12GB and 512GB respectively, up from the 8GB memory and 266GB onboard storage on the Razr 50. Ticking under the hood is MediaTek’s new Dimensity 7400X silicon, while the battery size remains identical at 4,200mAh.

A weird downgrade

Alleged render of Motorola Razr 60 showing its rear profile.
Curiously, the leak mentions a step-down in the peak wired charging speed, trickling down from 33W on the Razr 50 to 30W on the Razr 60. The imaging hardware includes a 50-megapixel rear camera sitting alongside an ultrawide snapper and a 32-megapixel front camera.

Details about the sticker price are still under wraps, and Motorola hasn’t said anything about an official launch either. Leaks, however, have also given us an alleged look at the more powerful Razr 60 Plus variant.

This one also plays it safe with the aesthetic language but adds a dedicated multifunctional button on the side. It is expected to draw power from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and has already been spotted on multiple regulatory databases, hinting that a market arrival is right around the corner.

