“One of the best folding phones,” the Razr Plus, just got a $200 discount

Folding phones are starting to get more and more tempting with each passing year. And no, it’s not an appeal to tradition or trying to get back to the simplicity of 2004 — our listing of the best folding phones is filled with modern, accessible phones here in 2025. Today the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is on sale, down to $800 from $1,000. That’s a savings of $200 on a phone our reviewer called “one of the best folding phones I’ve ever used.”

Beware, this is part of Motorola’s tax season sale, which doesn’t have a designated end. Tax day is on Tuesday, April 15, so you can’t really expect the deal to go on much longer than that. If you want to save on a super nice folding phone and take advantage of one of the best phone deals going on right now, be sure to tap the button below. Or, keep reading to learn why our reviewer was so mystified by the Motorola Razr Plus 2024.

Why you should buy the Motorola Razr Plus 2024

So why did our reviewer like the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 so much? It all starts with the prior year’s phone (the Motorola Razr Plus 2023), which the reviewer describes as a fun and playful phone with a few flaws. The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 review indicates that the newer phone “retains the fun and charm” of the earlier phone, but improves upon it a lot. The hinge “feels noticeably better,” and taking photos is nice in a variety of situations. Per our reviewer, “Whether I’m taking pictures outside or in a dimly lit bar, the Razr Plus 2024 has consistently churned out images that present little to complain about.” The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 has a large external display, charges up quickly, and has fun features like custom AI wallpapers for your internal and external screens with Moto AI. Using the sturdy hinge makes video chats and recording from a table easy as well. This is a fun phone, no doubt about it.

If you’re enticed by this phone and see what we see in it, be sure to tap the button below to take advantage of this offer. It’s a “tax season deal,” so we aren’t positive when it is going to end, but buying before April 15 (the official US Tax Day) seems to be the best way to lock in the deal. Remember, buying now grants you this phone (normally $1,000) for just $800, a savings of $200. If you aren’t interested in folding phones, be sure to our collection of the best smartphones instead, which will have plenty of standard non-hinged phones.