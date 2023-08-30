 Skip to main content
Motorola’s latest Razr foldable phone is $100 off right now

Moo on the Motorola Razr 40's cover screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Amazon has one of the best phone deals around with a hefty $100 off the latest Motorola Razr+ foldable phone. Usually priced at $1,000, it’s down to $900. If you’re looking to own one of the latest devices around but you don’t want to pay full price, this is the ideal opportunity to do so. It’s a super stylish phone that’s also pretty powerful. Want to know more? Read on while we take you through all the key details before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Motorola Razr+

Split screen apps on the Motorola Razr 40.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

When we reviewed the Motorola Razr+, we called it the “folding phone I’ve been waiting for”. Skipping past its weak battery life and mediocre cameras, it’s a seriously gorgeous phone. Easily deserving a place among the best folding phones, the Motorola Razr+ has a great set of screens. It has an exterior screen with a 3.6-inch pOLED display that is HDR1+ certified and has a 1066 x 1056 resolution. A 144Hz refresh rate keeps things running silky smooth.

On the inside is a 6-inch pOLED display with a 2640 x 1080 resolution, 1,400 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and a 165Hz refresh rate. Whichever one you use, the colors are bright and vivid while the text is crisp and sharp. Backing it up and encouraging the chances of the Motorola Razr+ becoming one of the best phones for many people, it’s all powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor so you get great performance too.

The 12MP primary camera, 13MP ultrawide lens, and 32MP selfie camera aren’t great for the price but that’s pretty much the only key weak point for the Motorola Razr+. Otherwise, you get a truly delightful phone that shows just how great foldable phones have become in recent years. Everything else about the Motorola Razr+ is designed to look good and feel good to use. It’s great how small it is to carry yet folds out well thanks to its solid hinge.

The Motorola Razr+ is usually priced at $1,000 but right now, you can buy it for $900 at Amazon. The $100 discount is great to see for such a recently released phone. If you’re keen to switch to a foldable phone, this is the ideal chance to do so. You won’t regret it.

