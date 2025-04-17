Moto’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 rival could offer better performance for less cash

91Mobile reports that Motorola’s upcoming foldable phone, the Razr 60 Ultra, could be a powerhouse. The new phone is expected to be announced in just a few days.

As the site explains, the Razr 60 Ultra is expected to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is also found in other 2025 flagships, including the OnePlus 13 and Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Additionally, the phone should feature a center-positioned punch-hole selfie camera, flat edges, slim bezels, and a cover screen that stretches to the middle of the back panel.

Other key specifications include:

Main Display : 6.96-inch with 1,224×2,992 pixels resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate

: 6.96-inch with 1,224×2,992 pixels resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate Cover Screen : 4-inch panel with 165Hz refresh rate and 1,080 x 1,272 pixels resolution

: 4-inch panel with 165Hz refresh rate and 1,080 x 1,272 pixels resolution Storage and Memory: Multiple configurations including 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB RAM with storage options of 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and possibly 2TB

The new phone is expected to launch in various color options and styles, including Dark Green, Rio Red, Hot Pink, and a unique variant with a wood-textured back panel.

In addition to the Razr 60 Ultra (which should be called the Razr+ 2025 in the U.S.), Motorola is likely to announce a standard Razr 60 and a non-foldable Edge 60 Pro.

Although pricing hasn’t yet been announced, the Razor 60 Ultra is expected to start at $999, the same price as the entry-level Razor 50 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, currently the best-selling flip phone on the market, starts at $1,099. That model features the 2024 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor. Its successor, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, could be the first Galaxy Z Flip device not to feature a Qualcomm chip. Instead, it could be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2500 or Exynos 2400 processor.

In Geekbench testing, the Exynos 2500 significantly underperforms compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This suggests the Razr 60 Ultra could outperform the Galaxy Z Flip 7.