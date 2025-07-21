Striking Google Pixel 10 renders offer up eye-catching, multi-colored teaser

What’s happened? Fresh images claiming to show the rumored Google Pixel 10 have appeared online, giving us a look at the possible color options that’ll be available if the smartphone series does indeed launch at the upcoming Made by Google event next month.

If the renders obtained by Android Headlines are accurate, then it looks like we’ll have at least four colors to choose from with Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and my personal favorite, Limoncello named as the quartet of hues.

This is important because: As these are claimed to be the first official renders of the upcoming Pixel 10 series, it would mean we’ve now got a very good idea of what the smartphone series will look like.

Assuming the report is accurate – and we always have to take rumors with a pinch of salt – aside from the new colors, there doesn’t appear to be any major design changes from Google for the new Pixel series over last year’s 9 series.

Why should I care? Google is the next major smartphone manufacturer in line to launch its flagship handsets for the year. We’ve already seen the arrival of the OnePlus 13 at the start of the year, Motorola’s fleet of new flip Razr phones, and at the start of this month Samsung followed up on its Galaxy S25 launch from earlier in the year with the arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Now Google is tipped to get in on the action before we expect to see Apple introduce the iPhone 17 series in September.

Last year’s Pixel 9 handsets are some of the best smartphones you can buy, with Google pairing premium hardware with AI smarts and impressive photography chops – and recent leaks suggest the Pixel 10 series will continue this strong pedigree. In short, this is a phone launch you’ll want to pay attention to.

Ok, what’s next? Google has already confirmed it will be holding its next Made by Google event on August 20, where we expect the firm to announce a quartet of handsets (Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL and 10 Pro Fold), along with possibility of the Google Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds Pro 3 also making an appearance.

Via 9to5Google