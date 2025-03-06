 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

MWC 2025 got me excited about phones again, and you should be too

By
The Samsung Galaxy A36's color options.
Samsung Galaxy A36 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
MWC 2025
Mobile World Congress
Read our complete coverage of Mobile World Congress
Updated less than 2 hours ago

Mobile World Congress 2025 was a surprisingly exciting show because it was actually about smartphones for a change. It’ll come as a surprise to those not really familiar with the event, but the huge trade show has such a broad remit, covering everything and anything that could be considered mobile technology, phones sometimes take a bit of a back seat. Not this year though, and it was fantastic to see.

How many phones?

A person holding the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Three big names dominated the smartphone headlines at MWC, and they all brought more than one phone to the show. Samsung was a surprise, as although it used to come to MWC with its new S series phones, since it decided to hold its own Unpacked events it has kept a modest presence there. This year though it started MWC off with the new Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 phones, its mid-range alternatives to the Galaxy S25 series, which always prove popular with buyers.

Recommended Videos

Xiaomi followed Samsung’s announcement with a host of new devices. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra was the most exciting phone of the show, but the standard Xiaomi 15 is no slouch, and it dedicated about half of its two-hour, jam-packed launch event to the two devices. Straight after MWC officially started (Samsung and Xiaomi used the weekend lead-up to launch phones), Nothing announced the Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro, which look different to any other phone available today, and are highly desirable.

A person holding the Nothing Phone 3a Pro.
Nothing Phone 3a Pro Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Three brands, six phones, and also three different reasons for showing at MWC. Xiaomi continues to promote itself in Europe, Nothing wants to show off its unique designs to a larger audience, and Samsung knows the importance of its A-series. It had no intention of letting other brands dominate MWC this year, even if it didn’t hold a full event. This is already more brand new phones we’ve seen at some MWC shows in the recent past, but we’re not done yet.

Related

Concepts and craziness

Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 dual hinge system
Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 Jason Howell / Digital Trends

Look past the big name brands with phones you’ll be able to buy soon, and you’d find even more phones and tech driven by phones at MWC 2025. HMD (the home of Nokia-branded phones) came with the HMD Fusion X1 and a handful of Nokia feature phones, some promoting its recent partnership with the Barcelona football club. TCL announced the TCL 60XE and the Nxtpaper 11 Plus tablet for the U.S. (and several phones for other regions too) Tecno came with the Camon 40 phone, and even Realme didn’t want to be left out, as it announced the global release of the color-changing Realme 14 Pro Plus.

Realme was one of the brands with concept phones too. Its crazy Ultra camera/phone hybrid with interchangeable camera lenses on the back almost outshone the more polished (but slightly less fun) Xiaomi Modular phone that followed the same concept, only with a high-tech magnetic connection system for the lenses. Tecno had a tri-fold smartphone, Lenovo had a crazy concept laptop with a folding screen, and T-Mobile talked more about its AI Phone, which was first discussed at MWC 2024.

A person holding the Realme Ultra concept phone.
Realme Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Chinese smartphone brands certainly made the most of MWC 2025, coming with a mix of smartphones, laptops, wearables, and concept devices ensuring there’s something for everyone. You may be looking for Apple in all this, but it doesn’t attend MWC. However, it is a master at diverting attention its way, which it did with the Apple iPhone 16e the week before the show, and the new iPad Air as the show was at its height. These are also mobile products announced around, if not actually at, MWC 2025.

AI and even 6G too

A press image showing the Qualcomm X85 modem.
Qualcomm X85 modem Qualcomm

Digital Trends asked Techsponential analyst Avi Greengart, who attended the show, for his insight into MWC 2025 and the wealth of smartphones.

“This year’s Mobile World Congress featured a lot of smartphones from Chinese brands, some are coming to Europe but not to the U.S. for political and distribution reasons” he told us by email. “Nothing’s 3a showed that mid-tier phones can have distinctive design and good cameras.”

Greengart also talked about the technology that went beyond smartphones at MWC 2025, but crucially he still highlighted very much smartphone-based tech.

“MediaTek and Qualcomm showed off their next-generation modems that support faster speeds and more flexibility, especially at the edge of the network or when uploading content,” he continued. “I had multiple discussions about satellite connectivity beyond emergency services where the business model is still being worked out. 6G was mostly a background discussion topic, and on-device AI is a huge focus for smartphone vendors and their silicon suppliers.”

AI was a big topic, as demonstrated by Honor, Tecno, and Oppo at the show, but its presence at MWC wasn’t quite as prominent for consumers as I expected. I had several meetings (notably HMD and TCL) where AI was barely discussed, and Xiaomi spent only a short time on its mobile AI features during its launch event. For businesses, infrastructure, and software, AI was still the biggest talking point though.

Phones saved MWC

The HMD Fusion X1 with its box, and the HMD Skyline.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Compared to MWC 2024, where only a handful of new phones were announced, MWC 2025 has been a return to what the show was best known for in the past. What’s more, the new smartphones arrived with more fanfare and extra hype, while the surprising amount of concept mobile devices prove brands are eager to show they aren’t standing still, and are working to make devices more exciting.

HMD is a good example of how smaller players are coming up with other intriguing ways to stand out. Making phones that promote online safety for kids isn’t as headline grabbing as a trifold phone or a pair of smart glasses with a screen, but the company has approached it in an intriguing way, and gone all-in on it as a strategy too. But at the heart of HMD’s plan is a new smartphone, the Fusion X1, and there are more to follow. This sums up the trend that smartphones are back at MWC 2025 very well.

It seems odd to rejoice that a mobile technology trade show was about smartphones for a change, but the sheer amount of smartphones and smartphone-adjacent tech at MWC 2025 made it unusual, particularly compared to the last few years. What’s more, it also demonstrates MWC itself has avoided becoming a primarily business-orientated show, as it threatened to do in the limited attendance events that took place after 2020. We look forward to seeing MWC 2026 continue the trend.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Your iPhone just got a new iOS update, and you should download it right now
iPhone 15 Pro display with iPhone 15 Pro Max in background.

Apple has just released a new security update, iOS 17.4.1. This comes a little over two weeks after iOS 17.4, which was a big update. iOS 17.4.1 doesn't add any new features, but it's still an important update you'll want to download as soon as you can.

With iOS 17.4.1, Apple states that the update “provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.” Apple doesn’t mention any specifics of these bug fixes, but more details on what this security update addresses may be revealed at a later date.

Read more
I have the OnePlus 12. Here’s why you should be excited about it
OnePlus 12 in Flowy Emerald held in hand in sunlight.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 12 in China on December 5, 2023. On January 23, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 12 and the lower-priced OnePlus 12R globally, including in the U.S. And it's time to start getting excited about that.

OnePlus has established itself as one of the bigger names in the smartphone world, and 2023 was an especially promising year for the company. Last year’s OnePlus 11 was a solid choice, and the OnePlus Open —the brand’s first foldable — was one of the best folding phones I've ever tried.

Read more
I’m excited for the Google Pixel Fold, and you should be too
Side view of the Pixel Fold

It’s official: the Google Pixel Fold is coming. After months of rumors and speculation, Google revealed the Pixel Fold on Star Wars Day, of all days. With the tagline “May The Fold Be With You,” Google dropped a tweet that showed off the Pixel Fold in all of its glory. And now, after the official announcement at Google I/O 2023, the Google Pixel Fold is shaping up to be one of the more exciting releases this year.

I’ve always been an iPhone gal, but since I joined Digital Trends, I’ve been checking out Android phones more than ever before. I’ve taken quite a liking to the Pixel lineup of devices, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a, which also just dropped today. But the Google Pixel Fold is the one device I can’t wait to get my hands on, especially when compared to the competing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is likely coming this year too).
It looks like the perfect compact size

Read more