 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

My adventure with the Galaxy S25 Ultra only confirmed how I feel about it

By
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

As I prepared for a long weekend break, I wanted to take a capable Android phone with a good camera with me, ready to capture my adventures. I put my SIM card into a fresh Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and set the phone up purely for entertainment, as I wanted to ignore work emails and messages as much as possible. I spent four days with the phone, and here’s what I discovered revisiting the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The shape is still a problem

The back of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is flat. Very flat. The sides are flat, the screen is flat, and the corners are far less curved than previous models. It’s a big, slab-like block, and far from attractive. Not everyone will care if it’s a good-looking phone, but everyone should care if it’s comfortable to hold, and after revisiting the Galaxy S25 Ultra I am sad to say it’s not. 

Recommended Videos

I returned to the S25 Ultra after a string of other phones, ranging from the OnePlus 13, the Google Pixel 9a, and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and all are more comfortable to hold. The problem is the phone digs into your palm, the sharp edges are noticeable when you grip it, and as it’s also a bit of a slippery thing, you really do have to keep hold out of it. 

Related

I was using the phone for fun, passing some free time browsing Reddit and Threads or playing Magic: The Gathering Arena, but the S25 Ultra didn’t encourage me to pick it up because of the comfort problems. My Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max is far more ergonomic, and much more pleasing to hold for longer periods of time. I found I’d force myself to use the S25 Ultra, and it shouldn’t be that way. 

The screen is the best you’ll see

A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It’s a shame I didn’t feel happy about holding the S25 Ultra for a long time, as the screen is the best I’ve used on a smartphone. Amazingly for the U.K., it was very bright and sunny on my break, and the S25 Ultra’s anti-reflective screen really came into its own. It’s hard to photograph to demonstrate just how effective it is, but it removes the harsh reflections which stop you seeing what’s going on, and crucially, it works really well at different angles.

This matters most when you want to take photographs. Rarely do the best photos come when you hold the camera directly in front of your face, which is why strong viewing angles are important on a smartphone. I could always see the camera’s viewfinder, regardless of the angle I held the phone at or the lighting conditions. It’s a superb screen, and eclipses every other smartphone you can buy at the moment. 

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, showing the screen reflection.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (left) and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The intense brightness also helped in these conditions, but this wasn’t what made it work so well. Instead, it’s the automatic brightness adjustment. I only once reached for the manual brightness control, as the phone did such a good job of balancing the screen’s brightness to the conditions. The only time I remember using the manual control was after using the phone outside, and it was a beat to slow to adapt when I went back inside. But I’d rather it be too bright than too dim. 

What about the camera? 

A photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Main camera (edited) Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Before I chose the Galaxy S25 Ultra I was close to picking up the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, but my own words were in my mind before I made the final decision. I fell for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s camera when I used it somewhere I didn’t know very well, after being a tiny bit disappointed with it when I reviewed the phone taking photos locally. I haven’t been that excited by the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s camera, and have been surprised at how the main camera in particular hasn’t met expectations. Going on a trip with it may change my mind about it. 

The landscape meant I used the main and the wide-angle camera the most, and the consistency between the two is impressive, sharing balanced colors and contrast, even in challenging light. Photos straight from the camera are a little too natural-looking for my personal taste, and it’s here where One UI 7’s excellent photo editing suite was put to good use.

A photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
3x zoom (unedited) Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Main camera (unedited) Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Main camera (edited) Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Main camera (unedited) Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Wide-angle (unedited) Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Main camera (unedited) Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Main camera (unedited) Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Wide-angle camera (unedited) Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I applied one of Samsung’s new filters to most photos — the Chill, Amber, and Sunbeam usually gave the best effect — and subsequently tweaked the photos further, before it looked the way I wanted it. Cleverly, you can save the edits made to one photo as a new filter of your own, and then apply it to other photos. It works so well on photos taken on the same day and in the same conditions. Samsung’s AI-powered eraser tool remains excellent too, neatly removing unwanted elements like power lines and telegraph poles. 

Looking back at the photos I’m pleased with the results, but I am conscious almost all of them needed editing. This suggests Samsung’s own tuning isn’t quite right, and means enthusiasts hoping to use the camera and never touch the images before sharing them may be disappointed. However, Samsung’s powerful and versatile editing suite makes it simple and enjoyable to change the way your photos look, so it’s less of a downside than it first sounds. 

Was I happy I chose the Galaxy S25 Ultra? 

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Galaxy S25 Ultra screen, performance, and battery life — which was more than enough for two days use — made it a reliable partner for my time away, but I was frustrated by the shape of the phone. If it was my only phone, I’d quickly choose a case for it, in a effort to make it more pleasant to hold. The unfortunate thing is, it’s robust and strong enough not to really need a case. 

I like the photos I took with it, and feel it captured my break really well, so I’ll be happy to look back on them in the future. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is an excellent smartphone and despite being one of the most expensive models you can buy, it’s a safe purchase for the future. However, I didn’t fall in love with it, and do think I’d have been just as happy (or perhaps, even happier) with the OnePlus 13.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a cold, yet extremely capable high performance smartphone. I doubt I’ll ever feel much for it, no matter how long I use it, but its all-round ability and superb screen make it hard to beat. It’s still a phone you’ll buy with your head, not your heart, just as I thought when I first reviewed it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
The Galaxy S25 doesn’t look like the success Samsung will have wanted
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung leads Apple in smartphone shipment market share, according to data from Counterpoint Research, and while this may appear good news for the brand, a deeper examination into two very different strategies indicates Samsung may not be happy with the situation at all. For the first three months of 2025, Samsung controlled 20% of the global smartphone market by device shipments, followed by Apple with 19%. This is “sell in” data, meaning devices purchased from the manufacturer by distributors. It is a considerable change over the data from the last three months of 2024, where Apple led with 23% of the market followed by Samsung with 16%.

This is crucial to understanding why Samsung may be looking at the latest figures, which on the outside appear positive, with concern. At the end of 2024 Apple would have been riding high on the release of the iPhone 16 series, while Samsung would have been far removed from the Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6’s release. It makes sense for Apple to command a higher market share right after the release of its flagship devices for the year. 

Read more
Samsung Galaxy S25 owners treated to unexpected new features in latest update
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The April 2025 security update for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series has many more goodies than initially expected. SamMobile notes that the monthly update isn’t just about fixing vulnerabilities and security holes. It’s also about bringing back a feature and improving others.

In total, the new update for the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra provides a security patch and includes improvements to camera performance, charging, and general software stability.

Read more
Samsung’s One UI 7 update makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra feel like new
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

I’d been refreshing the Software Update menu on my Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for a few days, expectantly waiting for One UI 7 to arrive. Then, on the morning of April 10, it was suddenly available and I eagerly installed it. Samsung’s One UI 7 software over Android 15 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a big success, but what would it be like on 2024’s flagship Galaxy phone?
Not a massive update?

To my surprise, the One UI 7 update on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is modestly sized, and took less than three minutes to download and install on my phone. It did so without any issue too, and aside from a few setup screens to navigate through — one for accessing Google Gemini, and another showing the new Galaxy AI features — my phone was operational again in moments.

Read more