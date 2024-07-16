 Skip to main content
My all-time favorite Kindle just got a huge Prime Day discount. Here’s why you should buy it

By
Kindles are excellent devices. If you want a distraction-free device for reading that’s light, easy to use, and won’t strain your eyes, you can’t go wrong with any Kindle. But what if it’s been a while since you’ve upgraded your Kindle? What if you’ve been thinking it’s time for something new? Lucky for you, there’s a solution.

As part of the many Prime Day 2024 deals happening right now, Amazon has discounted the Kindle Scribe by $105. Normally retailing for $340, the Kindle Scribe can currently be yours for as little as $235. The Scribe is the most expensive Kindle in the lineup, so a sale this steep is excellent.

A Prime Day discount is good news, sure, but what about the Kindle Scribe, specifically, makes it worthy of being your next Kindle? It’s because the Scribe is unlike any other Kindle in Amazon’s lineup. Like other Kindles, you can use the Scribe to read all of your favorite e-books. However, it also acts as a digital notebook. That’s because, using the included stylus, you can also draw and take handwritten notes on the Kindle Scribe.

I’ve been using the since November 2022, and almost two years later, it remains one of my favorite devices that I use every single day. The big 10.2-inch display means I can see more of my book on the screen at once. It’s also a great canvas for doodling or writing. I use my Scribe to write a to-do list for work each day, and it’s such a lovely experience. Thanks to the e-ink display, combined with a slight texture over the screen that adds some resistance to the stylus tip, it really feels like you’re writing with pen and paper. It’s so darn good.

And the rest of the Kindle Scribe is great, too. Despite the large display, the Scribe is unbelievably thin and pretty light. The battery lasts for weeks before it needs to be charged, the touchscreen is very responsive, and — as with any Kindle — Amazon makes it almost too easy to buy a book and start reading it instantly.

The Kindle Scribe is an admittedly weird device that won’t be for everyone. However, if you’ve been searching for a new digital notebook, you normally hate writing on a tablet with a stylus, and you also want a top-notch e-reader, the Kindle Scribe is the way to go. There’s not anything else quite like it, and if you have a chance to pick one up during Prime Day, I really think you should.

