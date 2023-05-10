Netgear’s new M6 Pro router lets you use fast 5G anywhere you go

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Netgear has unveiled its Nighthawk M6 Pro Mobile Hotspot Router, the most advanced mobile hotspot yet. The new portable router features the latest and fastest 5G and Wi-Fi technologies, delivering unprecedented range and performance for a wireless hotspot.

As the “Pro” moniker implies, the new mobile router is an enhanced version of the previously announced M6 hotspot, adding support for connecting to extremely high frequency (EHF) mmWave 5G service and supporting Wi-Fi 6E on the client side to ensure that laptops, smartphones, and tablets can take advantage of that peak performance, even in the busiest places.

A mobile router for urban life

The M6 Pro can be taken on the road to provide secure internet access in remote areas like most other hotspots, but the leading-edge wireless technology also makes it especially well-suited for use in built-up urban settings — congested downtown areas, airports, hotels, and office buildings where many other hotspots can’t cut through the storm of wireless interference.

These are also the areas where you’re most likely to find mmWave coverage to take advantage of the M6 Pro, which can deliver 5G speeds of up to 8Gbps, with peak rates reaching an astonishing 20Gbps. Those are theoretical maximums, of course, since no carrier is capable of delivering that kind of speed even when you’re sitting right next to a transceiver, but it’s clear the M6 Pro will be ready when the carriers are.

More importantly, the use of Wi-Fi 6E means that you’ll be able to cut through the digital noise by operating on the less cluttered 6GHz Wi-Fi frequencies, ensuring a fast and stable connection that’s likely to perform better than even the best public hotspots, with speeds of up to 3.6Gbps for up to 32 devices.

More significantly, since the M6 Pro is under your control with support for the latest WPA3 encryption, unlike most public hotspots, it’s also secure from digital eavesdropping and provides a built-in firewall, so you won’t be left searching for potentially risky “free” Wi-Fi access points to get your devices online when traveling.

At home or on the go

Netgear’s M6 Pro is powered by a 5,040mAh battery that promises up to 13 hours on a single charge under typical usage conditions, plus an intuitive 2.8-inch color touchscreen that lets you easily set it up and manage your Wi-Fi connections without the need to fuss with a laptop browser or mobile app.

This makes it ideal for use on the go, whether staying connected on the road or creating a bubble of secure and private Wi-Fi in a coffee shop. However, it’s also an excellent solution for use in your home or at the cottage, where you can get up to 2,000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage by pulling out the battery and using the power adapter instead.

The M6 Pro also has a few other tricks up its sleeve. The 2.5Gbps Ethernet port allows it to be used as an internet gateway for an existing Wi-Fi network, so it can effectively serve as an ad-hoc 5G fixed wireless access router or even simply as a backup internet connection to a broadband network. The USB-C port can charge other devices from the internal battery or provide a laptop with an ultra-fast 5Gbps wired connection.

Support for the High Power User Equipment (HPUE) standard also helps the M6 Pro pick up a 5G signal in fringe areas where your smartphone or tablet may give up, and you can add external antennas if you need an extra boost in signal reception.

Netgear’s comes fully unlocked, with support for nano-SIM cards from all major 5G and 4G network operators. It’s available now on Netgear’s website for $999.

