New images of ‘world’s thinnest foldable’ show what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is up against

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will face stiff competition when it arrives next month as we get a better look at the Honor Magic V5, with official images of the soon-to-be world’s thinnest foldable phone.

The battle for the best folding phone of the year is intensifying. We’ve already had the Motorola Razr 2025, Razr Ultra, and the super slender Oppo Find N5, but things are reaching fever pitch with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

But that’s not before the Honor Magic V5 arrives on the scene on July 2. Honor has already confirmed the V5 will be the world’s thinnest foldable, nabbing the crown from the Find N5, and the images posted to its Weibo account give us a closer look at its svelte side profile.

There is one elephant in the room when looking at these images though, the camera bump. Don’t expect Honor to be taking into account this sizable protrusion when it talks millimetres come the launch on July 2. It’s highly likely we’ll be given the dimensions of the thinnest part of the handset.

While that may feel a little disingenuous, it’s common practice for smartphone manufacturers to take the thinnest part of their products when flaunting these impressive specs.

So while the Magic V5 will be chunkier than the advertised thickness around the camera, it’s still set to be a foldable with head-turning attraction.

Game on

Honor isn’t the only one hyping up its upcoming foldable, as Samsung has been heavily teasing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in recent weeks as well.

Samsung is billing is upcoming handset as its “thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet”, with rumors suggesting it has a significant design overhaul in the works.

Its current foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, is portly in comparison to the competition from Honor, Oppo, and Google – measuring 12.1mm folded. To be the world’s thinnest foldable, the Honor Magic V5 will need to be under 8.9mm (the thickness of the Find N5).

We’ve seen reports from SamMobile and Android Headlines suggesting Samsung could get the thickness of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 down to around 9mm, which would be a marked improvement. And while the Magic V5 might be thinner, it’s unlikely to be available in the US – giving Samsung a clear shot at winning over foldable fans.

Via Android Authority