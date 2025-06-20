 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

New images of ‘world’s thinnest foldable’ show what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is up against

The Honor Magic V5 looks super slim in these official photos

By
The end plate on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's hinge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will face stiff competition when it arrives next month as we get a better look at the Honor Magic V5, with official images of the soon-to-be world’s thinnest foldable phone.

The battle for the best folding phone of the year is intensifying. We’ve already had the Motorola Razr 2025, Razr Ultra, and the super slender Oppo Find N5, but things are reaching fever pitch with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Recommended Videos

But that’s not before the Honor Magic V5 arrives on the scene on July 2. Honor has already confirmed the V5 will be the world’s thinnest foldable, nabbing the crown from the Find N5, and the images posted to its Weibo account give us a closer look at its svelte side profile.

Honor Magic V5 unfolded side profile
Honor
Honor Magic V5 being unfolded, side profile
Honor
Honor Magic V5 folded side profile
Honor

There is one elephant in the room when looking at these images though, the camera bump. Don’t expect Honor to be taking into account this sizable protrusion when it talks millimetres come the launch on July 2. It’s highly likely we’ll be given the dimensions of the thinnest part of the handset.

Related: 
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Everything we know so far

While that may feel a little disingenuous, it’s common practice for smartphone manufacturers to take the thinnest part of their products when flaunting these impressive specs.

So while the Magic V5 will be chunkier than the advertised thickness around the camera, it’s still set to be a foldable with head-turning attraction.

Game on

Honor isn’t the only one hyping up its upcoming foldable, as Samsung has been heavily teasing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in recent weeks as well.

Samsung is billing is upcoming handset as its “thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet”, with rumors suggesting it has a significant design overhaul in the works.

Its current foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, is portly in comparison to the competition from Honor, Oppo, and Google – measuring 12.1mm folded. To be the world’s thinnest foldable, the Honor Magic V5 will need to be under 8.9mm (the thickness of the Find N5).

We’ve seen reports from SamMobile and Android Headlines suggesting Samsung could get the thickness of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 down to around 9mm, which would be a marked improvement. And while the Magic V5 might be thinner, it’s unlikely to be available in the US – giving Samsung a clear shot at winning over foldable fans.

Via Android Authority

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Samsung One UI 7 has finally begun to hit Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 handsets
The open Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The new Samsung One UI 7 has been teased but not given to Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 owners, until now.

At last it seems that the still-quite-new UI is beginning to appear on devices, in North America at least.

Read more
Forget the Z Fold 8, new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak suggests it could be worth buying
A person holding the open Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has leaked again and this time it's looking like the next-gen foldable smartphone could be the one to buy.

This new rumour, coming from an X post by @The Galox_ reveals that the new Fold 7 could come with the latest Samsung Galaxy One UI 8 out of the box.

Read more
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 could land with a much better camera
Galaxy Z Fold 3 on a pavement.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 might do away with its under-display camera (UDC) in favor of a more traditional pinhole cam, according to well-known tipster yeux1122. The under-display tech has been a favorite of Samsung's for a long time, but is only used in the Galaxy Z Fold series. UDCs provide a seamless, more streamlined appearance, but lack quality compared to a dedicated camera.

Yeux1122 shared the information on Naver, a Korean blog site. He suggests that under-display cameras are not as cost-efficient as other alternatives. Given the current economic climate, Yeux1122 says Apple has postponed implementation of the technology in its devices and that Samsung's Galaxy division "is also moving in a similar direction." Part of the reason is due to costs, but another is that Samsung is reportedly struggling to improve the technical aspects of the camera.

Read more