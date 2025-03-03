New M4 iPad Air likely launching this week

We may be just days away from the launch of the first new iPad of 2025. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, an M4 iPad Air could be revealed this week. This new version is expected to arrive less than a year after the release of the M2 iPad Air (2024). The new tablet has long been anticipated, but little is known besides its likely chipset.

The M4 chip, which is also expected to appear on a new MacBook Air, which could also launch this week, was first introduced on the iPad Pro (2024). Since then, the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips have appeared on last year’s MacBook Pro.

The Apple M4 provides significant performance improvements compared to the M3, especially in CPU-intensive tasks, graphics performance, and machine learning capabilities. Additionally, it features enhanced power efficiency and better media capabilities.

While the M3 was manufactured using TSMC’s first-generation 3-nanometer process (N3B), the M4 is built on TSMC’s second-generation 3-nanometer process (N3P). There won’t be an M3 iPad Air.

As we mentioned in January, there could be some confusion if the iPad Air (2025) and the iPad Pro (2024) are equipped with the same chips, especially given the significant price difference between the two product lines. If Apple maintains the distinctions seen in the current iPad Air and iPad Pro, we can expect variations in display quality, RAM, and storage options. Additionally, the two models will likely differ regarding audio performance, authentication methods, and other features.

The current iPad Air is available in both 11-inch and 13-inch versions, marking the first time Apple has offered the Air in the larger size. As with previous iterations, the 2024 iPad Air comes in a range of vibrant colors, including Blue, Purple, and Starlight, in addition to the more traditional Space Gray.

The current iPad Air starts at $599, while the entry-level 11-inch iPad Pro is priced at $999.