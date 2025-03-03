 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

New M4 iPad Air likely launching this week

By
The Apple iPad Air (2024)'s camera and volume buttons.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We may be just days away from the launch of the first new iPad of 2025. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, an M4 iPad Air could be revealed this week. This new version is expected to arrive less than a year after the release of the M2 iPad Air (2024). The new tablet has long been anticipated, but little is known besides its likely chipset.

The M4 chip, which is also expected to appear on a new MacBook Air, which could also launch this week, was first introduced on the iPad Pro (2024). Since then, the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips have appeared on last year’s MacBook Pro.

Recommended Videos

The Apple M4 provides significant performance improvements compared to the M3, especially in CPU-intensive tasks, graphics performance, and machine learning capabilities. Additionally, it features enhanced power efficiency and better media capabilities.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

While the M3 was manufactured using TSMC’s first-generation 3-nanometer process (N3B), the M4 is built on TSMC’s second-generation 3-nanometer process (N3P). There won’t be an M3 iPad Air.

As we mentioned in January, there could be some confusion if the iPad Air (2025) and the iPad Pro (2024) are equipped with the same chips, especially given the significant price difference between the two product lines. If Apple maintains the distinctions seen in the current iPad Air and iPad Pro, we can expect variations in display quality, RAM, and storage options. Additionally, the two models will likely differ regarding audio performance, authentication methods, and other features.

The current iPad Air is available in both 11-inch and 13-inch versions, marking the first time Apple has offered the Air in the larger size. As with previous iterations, the 2024 iPad Air comes in a range of vibrant colors, including Blue, Purple, and Starlight, in addition to the more traditional Space Gray.

The current iPad Air starts at $599, while the entry-level 11-inch iPad Pro is priced at $999.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The next iPad may miss out on Apple’s biggest new feature
Two hands holding an iPad.

Apple Intelligence is, without a doubt, the biggest advancement Apple has made in years — so it's surprising that the next iPad might not have those features. The iPad 11 could ship with the older T8120 processor, and that likely means it will use the A16 chipset. The A16 chipset, powerful though it might be, doesn't offer the same level of support for Apple Intelligence features as newer models.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, along with the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, both use this chipset. According to MacRumors, the information is backed by a source that chose to remain anonymous; however, it also contradicts what Mark Gurman has previously said, and Gurman has the more proven track record.

Read more
This iPhone 17 Air design leak has Google Pixel written all over it
Concept render of an iPhone laid atop a Google Pixel 9 smartphone.

It seems Apple is finally ready for a design refresh after recycling the same aesthetics that it introduced with the iPhone 11 series. Interestingly, it won’t be a flagship phone that sets the ball rolling, but a highly-anticipated mid-tier phone that could kickstart a whole new design language for Apple smartphones.

Leakster MajinBu, who has had a mixed track record with Apple leaks, has shared what appears to be the unibody chassis for the iPhone 17 series Air. The standout element is the large pill-shaped camera bar at the top, which looks suspiciously similar to the Pixel 9 series phones.

Read more
I finally tried the Android tablet made for seniors, and I’m impressed
GrandPad on Wireless Charging Dock with Grandie Chat

GrandPad, the Android tablet designed for seniors, has been around for years. However, it's not something I've ever been able to try for myself. I had a chance to change that at CES 2025, so I did.

What I discovered is a surprisingly competent senior-focused Android tablet, and one that now has a splash of AI to boot. Here's what I learned during my hands-on time with the GrandPad.
A tablet tailored for seniors

Read more