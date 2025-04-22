 Skip to main content
New Moto Razr leaks in stunning colours just days from launch

Motorola Razr 60
Evan Blass

We’re days away from the launch of Motorola’s latest folding phones, with the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 and Motorola Razr 2025 expected to be announced on April 24. For those who don’t know, outside the US, these phones are known as the Razr 60 Ultra and the Razr 60.

Thanks to a reliable source – Evan Blass – we now have leaked images for the Razr 60. That’s the more affordable folding model, expected to launch as the Razr 2025 in the US. The images look like high-quality promotional photos and their appearance days before the launch event should come as no surprise.

The Moto Razr 60 seems to have a design that’s close to the model it replaces, but it appears that the texture has changed, as have the colours. We’ve previously heard that the Razr Plus could get a wood finish and that might be reflected on the cheaper Razr model too.

From these new images we can see a range of colours: the blue (Gibraltar Sea) has a textured finish that looks like it might be the canvas feel that we saw on the Edge 60 Fusion. The green (Spring Bud) definitely eye-catching and looks like vegan leather, while the while model (Lightest Sky) is also carrying some kind of grain – so it’s a little more interesting that just a flat colour.

It’s not just the design that’s interesting in these images, but the emphasis on the cover display. This is an area where Motorola has excelled, beating Samsung when it comes to usability. The most affordable Moto 60 doesn’t have a display that’s quite as large as the Moto 60 Ultra, but it still gives plenty of space, wrapping around those camera lenses for a great design.

In these images we see the cover display being put to good use. It’s being used to preview images that are being taken so the person in the photo can see what they’ll look like. We also see a great photo montage on the cover screen, as well as a full array of apps, along with customisation controls and navigation icons.

Evan Blass

These are the things that make the Razr a really useful phone. Sure, it folds in half to takes up less space in your pocket, but being able to use that cover screen for more functions is half the appeal. Quick access to apps is high up on that list.

Exactly how the user interface might have changed, and what new features are going to find their way into the phone, but we do know that Moto AI is a target for the new devices. From Motorola’s budget-friendly Edge 60 Fusion up to these folding phones, we’re expecting Moto AI to take the lead, offering an array of helpful features.

That includes summarising notifications, recording and transcribing, creating journal notes and using generative AI to create images. While it’s new to Motorola, there’s every chance that it’s going to be pretty much what all other manufacturers are offering with AI. So I get the feeling that the new Razr will be popular because of the fancy colours and finishes, rather than the new AI tools.

Everything will be revealed on April 24.

Chris Hall
Chris Hall
News Writer
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just…
