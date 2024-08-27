New photos give us another look at Samsung’s upcoming iPad rivals

The existence of the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra is one of the worst-kept secrets in the mobile world at the moment. The two devices have been spotted on the 3C certification website, and many leaks have emerged.

Now, the latest leak gives us a clear look at the tablets’ designs. Android Headlines released an exclusive look at the two latest additions to Samsung’s lineup.

Recommended Videos

In a stunning turn of events, the two tablets look a whole lot like their predecessors. Joking aside, there are a few differences between the two that are worth noting. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has a notch at the top, most likely for its front-facing cameras. Samsung might surprise us with something else, but it’s not likely.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus lacks the notch, and it does seem to have thicker bezels (although that could be a trick of the eye based on the positioning in this shot). No official information has been given on screen sizes, but an educated guess puts them at roughly the same size as the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

The biggest takeaway is the complete absence of a “vanilla” Galaxy Tab S10. We’ve seen no hint of one, which suggests the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra are the only two models.

No one is sure when the new tablets will hit the market, but rumors (and precedent) suggest a release before the end of the year, possibly even in the fall. Since Apple is hosting the “It’s Glowtime” event in early September, I wouldn’t expect Samsung to release these tablets until a few weeks later.

One thing is sure, though: With all the information and images hitting the web, it won’t be long until these two tablets are available for purchase.