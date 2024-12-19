 Skip to main content
New renders provide a clear look at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Plus

By
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the S Pen stylus.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung has taken steps in the past to handle leaks, but that hasn’t slowed the flow of information this year. The Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup barely has any secrets left given all the information we’ve seen emerge over the past several months, but now we have mostly clear renders of the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Tipster Evan Blass shared the renders on X, and the images show the differences in design between the flagship devices. The Galaxy S25 Plus has corners with a more distinct curve, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra has more angular corners.

These renders line up with the most recent leaks, offering even more corroboration that this is, in fact, the final design of the two phones. The primary difference between the two is in the corners; otherwise, both have the same hole-punch front camera.

Renders of the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra phones.
Evan Blass

Unfortunately,  discovery came at the expense of someone’s job. According to Max Jambor, Samsung has fired a staff member over the leaks; the staffer failed to hide the identification number on one of the devices in the pictures, allowing Samsung to trace the leak to its source.

We’re just over a month away from the expected Galaxy Unpacked date of January 22. Expect the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra to all be announced at the event. The rumored Galaxy S25 Slim isn’t expected to make its debut until later in the year, likely around summer.

At this point, enough early images have leaked that we have a pretty complete picture of the Galaxy S25. We know what colors to expect, what specs to look for, and even what accessories might be on the way — but that doesn’t mean there won’t still be a surprise or two at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

