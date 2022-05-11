 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung’s new 200-megapixel sensor may appear on S23 Ultra

Ayush Chourasia
By

Last year in September, Samsung showcased its first 200-megapixel sensor and a fresh report suggests that the company has another one in the works. It is supposed that the S23 Ultra will come equipped with this new sensor. The Korean publication ET News broke out the news stating that the 200-megapixel sensor is in the final stage of development. According to the report, Samsung Electronics mobile division and Samsung Electro-Mechanics are the two divisions behind the making of the sensor. Thirty percent of the camera sensors will be manufactured by the former while the latter will be producing the other seventy percent.

Samsung flagships have been shipping with massive 108-megapixel sensors for a while now. But it’s likely not enough as the company plans to incorporate a 200-megapixel camera on its upcoming flagship phone. At the moment there isn’t a lot to talk about this new sensor but we expect Samsung to reveal more details soon.

Camera sensor image

It’s worth noting that Samsung’s 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 sensor has yet to appear on a phone. The sensor was expected to be the highlight of this year’s flagship S22 Ultra but that didn’t happen. While we wait for more details to pop up, let’s recall what this sensor has on offer.

The 200-megapixel HP1 sensor can achieve different outputs of 12.5 megapixels and 50 megapixels through pixel binning. Samsung calls this pixel binning process ChamaleonCell. In the first mode, the sensor can record 8K videos at 30fps while the other one brings smart light-gathering capabilities which are backed by super-sophisticated systems like Smart-ISO Pro, Staggered HDR, and more. Finally, ISOCELL HP1 is equipped with double PD for faster and more accurate Auto Focus.

While Samsung has developed the 200-megapixel sensor, it won’t be the first manufacturer to use it on a phone. Rather, the Motorola Frontier could be the one to use the 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 sensor first. If the rumors are to be believed the device will be introduced as early as June or July.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

iPhone 13 comes out on top in new SellCell value depreciation report

A comparison shot of an iPhone, a Pixel 6, and a Samsung Galaxy S22.

You have to see the Sharp Aquos R7’s massive camera

sharp aquos r7 announcement lens

How to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

Galaxy Fold (left) and Galaxy Z Fold 3 (right) cover screens.

The magnetic buttons make the Poco F4 GT very attractive

Man holding the Poco F4 GT and using its shoulder buttons.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

How to win wars in Crusader Kings III

Three nobles stand side-by-side in Crusader Kings III.

All maps and battle arenas in Pokémon Unite: Overviews, wild Pokémon, and more

Venusaur scoring points in Pokemon Unite

How to play Supporter in Pokémon Unite: Eldegoss, Mr. Mime, Wigglytuff, Blissey, and Hoopa

Mr. Mime combat in Pokémon Unite.

How to add a boarding pass to Apple Wallet

Man at airport with iPhone and airline ticket in hand.

Best monitor deals for May 2022

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

Best iPhone deals and sales for May 2022

best iphone deals 2019

Best tablet deals for May 2022

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768