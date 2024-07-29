 Skip to main content
A new Samsung phone just leaked, and it’s a lot different from the Galaxy S24 Ultra

By
Samsung Galaxy A06 render.
Samsung Galaxy A06 render. GizNext via Onleaks

A new Samsung phone has just gotten a pretty substantial leak, and surprisingly, it isn’t a flagship. The leak comes from GizNext (via Onleaks), which has revealed everything there is to know about the Samsung Galaxy A06 in painstaking detail. Notably, this is a fairly entry-level phone that’s expected to have budget pricing characteristics of the Galaxy A-series and serve as a successor to the Galaxy A05.

For design, we’re expecting a phone with dimensions of 167.3 x 77.9 x 8.0 mm and a 6.7-inch LCD panel with an HD+ resolution. The phone will have a flat frame and back panel with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It boasts a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a more typical inclusion on budget and midrange devices.

Galaxy A06 body renders.
Galaxy A06 body renders. GizNext via Onleaks

On the back, we’re looking at dual rear cameras without a camera island or any protrusion. The front of the phone has a dewdrop notch for the selfie sensor, which is more common for budget phones than the hole punch. Currently, color options aren’t known, as the only one pictured in the renders is black, but we expect at least a few additional color choices.

#GiznextExclusive 😮😮
Samsung Galaxy A06 official first look 5K press images along with 360° video and specifications leaked ahead of its launch.
📱 6.7-inch Flat Display
📸 Dual Rear Camera
🎧 3.5mm Headphone Jack
🤩 Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
🤯 Flat Frame and Back Panel… pic.twitter.com/CHZmYLdikb

&mdash; GizNext (@GizNext) July 27, 2024

For specs, the phone has solid numbers for the average person who might be interested in a more affordable device. You get a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and 6GB of RAM, which should be fine for day-to-day use and basic browsing, apps, and multitasking. Interestingly, according to GizNext, the processor is more capable for mobile gaming, which makes sense if you consider that it’s expected to launch in markets like India, where a phone might be a person’s primary media consumption and entertainment device.

Samsung Galaxy A06 front and back.
Samsung Galaxy A06 front and back. Image used with permission by copyright holder

The battery is a 5,000mAh cell that supports 15W fast charging via its USB-C port. On the software end, it’ll come running Android 14, though we wouldn’t count on more than one major update and some security updates.

Obviously, this is all a far cry from a top-tier flagship like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it won’t match it in overall performance, but it’s a good option in the markets where it’s likely to launch. An imminent release is expected in India and other international markets based on the FCC, Bluetooth SIG, BIS, and NBTC certifications that have come through.

Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Freelance Writer, Mobile
Ajay has worked in tech journalism for more than a decade as a reporter, analyst, and editor.
