There’s a new way to use ChatGPT on your iPhone. Here’s how it works

Someone holding the iPhone 16 Pro with its display on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

There is a new way to access ChatGPT on Apple’s iPhone and iPad. As reported by MacRumors, the latest version of the ChatGPT app makes it even easier to access the app’s SearchGPT feature.

ChatGPT, a sophisticated AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, utilizes an ever-growing dataset to answer questions, write stories, summarize factual topics, translate languages, and create creative content. It is available on Apple devices through the ChatGPT app, and it is expected to be integrated into Siri in a future version of Apple Intelligence.

The Open SearchGPT tool, which does not require Apple Intelligence, can be accessed through the Shortcuts app on iPhone and iPad. Using the shortcut, the ChatGPT app will automatically launch and activate the app’s web search feature.

ChatGPT Search was launched earlier this year to improve ChatGPT’s capabilities. This feature allows users to access real-time information through Google Search. As a result, instead of relying solely on its pre-existing knowledge, ChatGPT can retrieve up-to-date information, including news, recent events, and specific details. This enhancement enables the model to provide more comprehensive and accurate answers.

To use this shortcut, download the latest version of the ChatGPT app from the App Store. Then, open the Shortcuts app, search for Open SearchGPT, and add it as a shortcut. Now, you have an easier and faster way to search the web using ChatGPT Search.

The Open SearchGPT shortcut is available only to ChatGPT Plus subscribers. However, free users are expected to eventually gain access.

ChatGPT Search on iPhone
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Apple plans to integrate ChatGPT with Siri in a future version of iOS 18. This addition will enable Apple’s digital assistant to utilize ChatGPT’s extensive knowledge base, allowing it to address complex or nuanced questions beyond its current capabilities.

The integration of ChatGPT will further enhance the new writing tools from Apple Intelligence introduced with iOS 18.1. The ChatGPT integration is also expected to introduce visual intelligence features for supported devices.

Apple Intelligence is slowly arriving in supported devices, including the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series, and select iPads like the iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024).

