Pencil this in: Newton Calendar now available on iPhone and iPad

CloudMagic, the company behind the popular Newton Mail app, released a new calendar app called Newton Calendar. The app is the first stand-alone calendar app for CloudMagic and is now available on the App Store. Newton Calendar provides users with a minimalist calendar experience with a user interface that closely resembles Newton Mail.

Newton Calendar is CloudMagic’s first attempt to bring a calendar app to iOS. The company previously added calendar functionality to its Newton Mail app on Android in 2015. While the functionality is still available for people using the Android app, multitasking between the email and calendar functions are unwieldy. CloudMagic created Newton Calendar for iOS to work as a standalone app, enabling users to easily multitask between it and Newton Mail.

At first glance Newton Calendar looks fairly basic, however the app has a number of powerful calendar features. You can send meeting invitations, set recurring appointments, and attach notes to an individual event. The calendar also offers navigation assistance through Apple Maps for pinned appointment locations. Newton Calendar works with multiple platforms including Google Apps, Exchange, Outlook, Office 365, Yahoo Mail, and iCloud.

The interface is intuitive and easy to use, especially for Newton Mail users. While Newton Calendar looks promising, it lacks some features currently available on the Newton Mail app on Android. CloudMagic said it intends to bring many of these functions to Newton Calendar in future app updates.

Although Newton Calendar is a free download, you must have a Newton Mail account to sign in, and at $50 a year, Newton Mail is one of the more expensive email apps available. Since Newton Calendar is currently limited to iOS devices, it may be a hard sell for people who want the same cross-platform experience available on Newton Mail.

Newton Calendar app is currently available in the App Store and works on both iPhones and iPads. If you have never used Newton Mail, you will need to install it first and sign up for an account. CloudMagic plans to release a stand-alone calendar app for Android devices in the future and has hinted at a Mac app as well.